Multisystemic Therapy ("MST") Expands into Orlando through the Mayor's Youth Mental Health Commission

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multisystemic Therapy for psychiatric populations ("MST-Psych") expands into Orange County to help strengthen the youth mental health system.

Melisa Rowland, MD, is a co-Founder of MST Services and the developer of MST-Psychiatric. "MST-Psychiatric is an adaptation of MST specifically designed to serve families with youth at risk of out of home placement due to serious mental health symptoms and co-morbid behavioral problems including substance abuse," said Dr. Rowland.

MST-Psych is made possible through partnerships with Orange County Government, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, and the Orange County Youth Mental Health Commission Management Network. The goal of the Management Network is to develop effective strategies and initiatives to improve the mental health of children and young adults in Orange County.

Dr. Rowland continued, "The effectiveness of MST-Psychiatric has been demonstrated in two published randomized clinical trials and several unpublished randomized trials and quasi-experimental studies. Research supports the therapeutic effectiveness of this intervention in reducing youth internalizing and externalizing symptoms, improving family functioning and increasing the time youth are able to live at home."

MST-Psych is designed to avoid placement in mental health and/or juvenile justice treatment facilities.

Multisystemic Therapy (MST) is research-supported, evidence-based, and trauma-informed. The goal of MST is to keep families together and prevent the need for costly and ineffective out-of-home placements whenever possible. MST teams work toward this goal by providing customized interventions within the home, school, and community of an at-risk youth and their family. Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist families when and where they need it most.

