Multisystemic Therapy ("MST") Receives Top Rating from Clearinghouse within the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services ("HHS")

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prevention Services Clearinghouse, developed in conjunction with the Family First Prevention Services Act ("FFPSA"), was created to review research evidence on programs designed to improve services to children and families and prevent foster care placements. MST received the top rating, 'well supported,' by the Clearinghouse. MST is currently the only program that has received the top rating for two treatment areas: substance abuse and mental health services.

MST Services is the exclusive purveyor of scientifically proven Multisystemic Therapy. "FFPSA aims to prevent the need for foster care by empowering at-risk families to create safer, more supportive home environments," said Josh Glade, Co-CEO of MST Services. "MST is aligned with the goals of this important piece of legislation."

Multisystemic Therapy (MST) is research-supported, evidence-based, and trauma-informed. The goal of MST is to keep families together and prevent the need for costly and ineffective out-of-home placements whenever possible. MST teams work toward this goal by providing customized interventions within the home, school, and community of an at-risk youth and their family. Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist families when and where they need it most.

