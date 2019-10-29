Multitaskers, Rejoice! Sprint Offers Innovative LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen for Just $15 per Month

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Why settle for just one screen when you can have two? Sprint today announced Nov. 8 as the launch date for LG G8X ThinQTM, an innovative dual-screen-capable phone that makes it easier than ever to move between apps and multitask on one mobile device. Preorder will begin Nov. 1 at www.sprint.com/LGG8X.

Switch to Sprint and get the revolutionary LG G8X ThinQ for $15 per month with Sprint Flex lease. Current Sprint customers can also take advantage of this offer if they are upgrade-eligible or add a line of service to a current account. Plus, for a limited time, get an LG Dual ScreenTM by mail-in rebate from LG offering true, two-screen multitasking.1

"LG G8X ThinQ lets you multitask like never before in a whole new way – watch movies, videos and sports while getting things done on your to-do list across two screens," said Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer. "Sprint customers who are entertainment lovers, mobile gamers and heavy multitaskers will quickly see the benefit of a detachable second screen that lets you do more at once. LG G8X ThinQ is another great example of LG innovation, and we are excited to bring it to our customers as we enter the holiday season."

Designed to improve personal efficiency and increase entertainment options, LG G8X ThinQ easily attaches to LG Dual Screen, a second 6.4-inch OLED display for virtually endless multitasking possibilities. Seamlessly pair the second screen and unleash an entertainment powerhouse that will transform work into play.2

LG G8X ThinQ offers true flexibility with the power of two screens and the freedom to choose just one when you want to go minimal. With LG G8X ThinQ's freestop hinge, flip the screen around or lock it in place at any angle. Open it like a laptop, use it in stand or tent mode, or do a full 360° flip for a versatile viewing experience.

Additional features include a 32MP front camera with 4x Zoom Power, 136˚ ultra-wide camera lens and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor. It has a 4000mAh Non-removable battery, 128 GB ROM, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform and a 2.8GHz Octa-Core Processor (SDM855).

With its largest LTE footprint and a nationwide Sprint LTE Advanced network that is up to two times faster than before,3 Sprint invites customers to take a test drive with LG G8X. With Sprint's 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee, there has never been a better time to switch to Sprint. New customers and current customers adding a line get 30 days to try Sprint's improved LTE service where they live, work and play. If they're not 100% satisfied, Sprint will refund phone costs, service charges and fees.4

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

