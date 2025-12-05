MultiTech Announces New LoRaWAN® DWS/ATH Sensor, Delivering Unified Door, Window, Temperature & Humidity Monitoring for Smarter, More Efficient Facilities

News provided byMulti-Tech Systems, Inc
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiTech, a leading global provider of Industrial IoT hardware and services, today announced the launch of its next-generation DWS/ATH LoRaWAN® Door, Window, Temperature & Humidity Sensor, designed to help facility operators reduce energy waste, improve occupant comfort, strengthen security, and maintain compliance across a wide range of commercial environments.
The new MultiTech DWS/ATH combines open/close state detection with precise environmental monitoring to deliver actionable insights that automatically trigger HVAC adjustments, alert teams to temperature deviations, and notify operators of unauthorized access — all via low-power, long-range LoRaWAN connectivity for simplified and scalable deployment.
"Door and temperature conditions directly impact energy usage, comfort, and compliance — but are often invisible until a problem occurs," said Duane Wald, Chief Product Officer at MultiTech. "The new DWS/ATH gives customers real-time visibility into these critical environmental factors and enables immediate, automated action that reduces cost and risk. It's a small device with a large operational impact."
A Single Sensor for Multiple High-Value Use Cases
The DWS/ATH supports a diverse set of industrial and commercial applications, including:
Warehouse & Logistics
- Monitor dock doors to prevent conditioned air loss
- Trigger proactive HVAC adjustments
- Improve worker comfort near frequently opened doors
Refrigeration & Freezer Monitoring (QSR, Retail, Food Service)
- Detect propped-open cooler or freezer doors
- Prevent food safety compliance violations
- Receive early warnings before temperature excursions occur
Commercial Office, Retail & Hospitality
- Automate HVAC adjustments based on indoor/outdoor conditions
- Reduce energy waste when doors or windows are left open
- Improve occupant comfort and sustainability performance
Security & Intrusion Detection
- Receive alerts when restricted areas are accessed
- Strengthen after-hours monitoring and operational security
Restaurant/Bars with Garage-Style Doors
- Optimize indoor comfort by automating open/close behavior
- Balance HVAC operation during fluctuating indoor/outdoor conditions
Built for Energy Efficiency, Compliance & Comfort. The DWS/ATH enables measurable improvements in energy performance and operational control:
- Energy Optimization & Sustainability
Automatically adjusts HVAC activity when doors/windows open to reduce waste.
- Compliance & Reporting
Tracks and logs temperature and door activity for HACCP, food safety, and quality assurance programs.
- Occupant Health & Comfort
Balances climate near high-traffic doors and hot/cold zones.
- Security Awareness
Sends immediate notifications when doors open unexpectedly or unauthorized access occurs.
"Facilities are under growing pressure to improve efficiency, meet sustainability goals, and solve comfort and compliance challenges at scale," said Matt MacDowell, Director of Marketing at MultiTech. "The DWS/ATH gives customers the environmental insight they need — and pairs it with instant LoRaWAN-based visibility — making smarter building operation more accessible than ever."
Simple, Scalable Deployment with LoRaWAN®. Designed for long-range, low-power IoT deployments, the DWS/ATH integrates seamlessly with existing LoRaWAN® networks and MultiTech's portfolio of gateways, routers, and device management tools.
Key capabilities include:
- Long battery life for large-scale rollouts
- Compact design for unobtrusive door/window installation
- LoRaWAN Class A device operation
- Seamless onboarding into MultiTech Device Manager
- Secure, encrypted wireless connectivity
Availability
The DWS/ATH Door, Window, Temperature & Humidity Sensor is available today through MultiTech and authorized distributors worldwide.
For product details, visit: www.multitech.com
For sales inquiries, contact: [email protected]
About MultiTech
Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. has been expanding the connected world by delivering industry-leading communications technology platforms for over 50 years. Offering an extensive portfolio of cellular, 5G and LoRaWAN gateways, routers, and embedded modems, manufactured in Minnesota, USA. MultiTech works with thousands of customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, GPS, and other M2M communication capabilities for their IoT applications. For more information, please visit www.multitech.com.
