MultiTech Announces New LoRaWAN® DWS/ATH Sensor, Delivering Unified Door, Window, Temperature & Humidity Monitoring for Smarter, More Efficient Facilities

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiTech, a leading global provider of Industrial IoT hardware and services, today announced the launch of its next-generation DWS/ATH LoRaWAN® Door, Window, Temperature & Humidity Sensor, designed to help facility operators reduce energy waste, improve occupant comfort, strengthen security, and maintain compliance across a wide range of commercial environments.

The new MultiTech DWS/ATH combines open/close state detection with precise environmental monitoring to deliver actionable insights that automatically trigger HVAC adjustments, alert teams to temperature deviations, and notify operators of unauthorized access — all via low-power, long-range LoRaWAN connectivity for simplified and scalable deployment.

"Door and temperature conditions directly impact energy usage, comfort, and compliance — but are often invisible until a problem occurs," said Duane Wald, Chief Product Officer at MultiTech. "The new DWS/ATH gives customers real-time visibility into these critical environmental factors and enables immediate, automated action that reduces cost and risk. It's a small device with a large operational impact."

A Single Sensor for Multiple High-Value Use Cases

The DWS/ATH supports a diverse set of industrial and commercial applications, including:

Warehouse & Logistics

Monitor dock doors to prevent conditioned air loss

Trigger proactive HVAC adjustments

Improve worker comfort near frequently opened doors

Refrigeration & Freezer Monitoring (QSR, Retail, Food Service)

Detect propped-open cooler or freezer doors

Prevent food safety compliance violations

Receive early warnings before temperature excursions occur

Commercial Office, Retail & Hospitality

Automate HVAC adjustments based on indoor/outdoor conditions

Reduce energy waste when doors or windows are left open

Improve occupant comfort and sustainability performance

Security & Intrusion Detection

Receive alerts when restricted areas are accessed

Strengthen after-hours monitoring and operational security

Restaurant/Bars with Garage-Style Doors

Optimize indoor comfort by automating open/close behavior

Balance HVAC operation during fluctuating indoor/outdoor conditions

Built for Energy Efficiency, Compliance & Comfort. The DWS/ATH enables measurable improvements in energy performance and operational control:

Energy Optimization & Sustainability

Automatically adjusts HVAC activity when doors/windows open to reduce waste.

Compliance & Reporting

Tracks and logs temperature and door activity for HACCP, food safety, and quality assurance programs.

Occupant Health & Comfort

Balances climate near high-traffic doors and hot/cold zones.

Security Awareness

Sends immediate notifications when doors open unexpectedly or unauthorized access occurs.

"Facilities are under growing pressure to improve efficiency, meet sustainability goals, and solve comfort and compliance challenges at scale," said Matt MacDowell, Director of Marketing at MultiTech. "The DWS/ATH gives customers the environmental insight they need — and pairs it with instant LoRaWAN-based visibility — making smarter building operation more accessible than ever."

Simple, Scalable Deployment with LoRaWAN®. Designed for long-range, low-power IoT deployments, the DWS/ATH integrates seamlessly with existing LoRaWAN® networks and MultiTech's portfolio of gateways, routers, and device management tools.

Key capabilities include:

Long battery life for large-scale rollouts

Compact design for unobtrusive door/window installation

LoRaWAN Class A device operation

Seamless onboarding into MultiTech Device Manager

Secure, encrypted wireless connectivity

Availability

The DWS/ATH Door, Window, Temperature & Humidity Sensor is available today through MultiTech and authorized distributors worldwide.

For product details, visit: www.multitech.com

For sales inquiries, contact: [email protected]

About MultiTech

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. has been expanding the connected world by delivering industry-leading communications technology platforms for over 50 years. Offering an extensive portfolio of cellular, 5G and LoRaWAN gateways, routers, and embedded modems, manufactured in Minnesota, USA. MultiTech works with thousands of customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, LoRa®, GPS, and other M2M communication capabilities for their IoT applications. For more information, please visit www.multitech.com.

