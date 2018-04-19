MultiTech To Host Workshop "Sensor Harvesting Made Easy with LoRa and MultiTech" at IoT Fuse Conference

MultiTech Pre-Show Workshop

Hands-on workshop guides programmers and tech professionals on how to crowd source libraries for sensors and peripherals using a cloud-based IDE. Users will learn to move data from edge sensor/processor to cloud platform as a service using cellular and LoRa® MultiConnect® mDot™ and MultiConnect® xDot™ long-range RF modules. The mDot and xDots are secure, CE/FCC/RCM certified, Arm®Mbed™ programmable, low-power RF modules that provides long-range, low bit rate M2M data connectivity to sensors, industrial equipment and remote appliances.

LoRaWAN provides the capability for fast, secure and cost-effective deployment of IoT smart applications across an area where large distances are involved. This workshop will teach about LoRa, but also about how to use an application enabled platform to collect and store IoT data, obtain insights, and securely publish the data.

WHEN - May 2, 3:30 to 5:30 pm

WHERE - University of St. Thomas, 2115 Summit Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Customer Presentations at IoT Fuse

IoT Fuse takes place on May 3rd at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The day features a variety of exhibits, speakers and sessions, with the aim of "fusing together" both engineers, developers and the technical crowd, with the marketing, business, finance and art crowd. MultiTech's customer presentations include:

Tennant "IoT in Other Industries (it's not just for consumers!)" May 3 ; 10:00 a.m.

Room MCC 205

; Room MCC 205 Ecolab "LoRaTooth" May 3 ; 3:00 p.m. in Room MCC 209

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. Visit www.multitech.com for more information.

