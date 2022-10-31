Multivariable Transmitters Market Size to Grow by USD 257.5 Mn, Increased Focus on Reducing Overall Component Required for Flow Measurement to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multivariable Transmitters Market by End-user (Oil and gas, Chemical and petrochemical, Power, Metal and mining, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the multivariable transmitters market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 257.5 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multivariable Transmitters Market 2022-2026

The increased focus on reducing the overall component required for flow measurement is driving the market growth. Flow measurements are important for the safe and efficient running of process plants. Replacing traditional devices with a multivariable transmitter helps in reducing the overall installation cost by 35% -45% and also provides improved efficiency. Multivariable pressure transmitters capture the differential pressure, static pressure, and temperature simultaneously. They also provide a consolidated output, thus providing a quicker measurement of process variables. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the oil and gas segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Multivariable transmitters are used in mid-stream, upstream, and downstream operations in the oil and gas industry. The industry requires continuous monitoring of process variables such as pressure, temperature, and fluid. Multivariable transmitters are required to monitor the pressure to enhance the controllability of process variables in case of fluctuations, which helps maintain the required safety level. LNG needs to be handled carefully during transportation to avoid any spillage. Safety can be ensured with the use of multivariable transmitters.

By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key countries for the multivariable transmitters market in the region. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increase in the adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA.

Some Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., BCST, Beamex Oy AB, DP Flow, Eastern Instruments, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Integral Electronics, KC Controls UK LLP, Maxima Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Meriam Process Technologies, Motherwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SmartMeasurement, United Electric Controls, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are the key players in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Azbil Corp. - The company offers Smart Multivariable Flow Transmitter Model JTD720A, which is a differential pressure transmitter with built-in temperature and pressure compensation that measures the mass flow rate of gases.

The company offers Smart Multivariable Flow Transmitter Model JTD720A, which is a differential pressure transmitter with built-in temperature and pressure compensation that measures the mass flow rate of gases. DP Flow - The company offers products such as IMV25 multivariable transmitter, IMV30 multivariable transmitter, and SCADAPackTM 4102 ModbusTM multivariable transmitter.

The company offers products such as IMV25 multivariable transmitter, IMV30 multivariable transmitter, and SCADAPackTM 4102 ModbusTM multivariable transmitter. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers Rosemount 3051S multi-variable transmitter that is a solution customized to obtain measurement combinations of differential pressure, static pressure, and process temperature.

The company offers 3051S multi-variable transmitter that is a solution customized to obtain measurement combinations of differential pressure, static pressure, and process temperature. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - The company offers FCX-AIII series transmitters that feature compact design, high accuracy and performance, and long-term stability.

Electrostatic Precipitator System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Stringent regulations to control increasing air pollution levels are a trend in the market. Governments across the world are making the necessary efforts for the mitigation of air pollution. For instance, the Government of India has taken a number of regulatory measures for the prevention, control, and abatement of air pollution in the country.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in APAC by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing focus on expanding the capabilities of micro PLCs is a key trend. Micro PLCs are rapidly becoming an indispensable solution for controlling standalone machinery in process and discrete industries. Benefits such as programming flexibility, ease of use, communication capabilities within a compact structure, and low price when compared with traditional PLCs are increasing the adoption of micro PLCs in APAC.

Multivariable Transmitters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 257.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., BCST, Beamex Oy AB, DP Flow, Eastern Instruments, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Integral Electronics, KC Controls UK LLP, Maxima Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Meriam Process Technologies, Motherwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SmartMeasurement, United Electric Controls, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

