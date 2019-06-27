Multiverse Capital Educates London Investors On The Cannabis Industry

LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiverse Capital™ (Multiverse), a global cannabis venture firm based in Denver, CO, USA, was in London for Europe's first ever European Cannabis Week. The series of events covered topics from investing in the industry to the regulations and policies that govern medicinal cannabis in the UK and countries throughout the EU.



Multiverse CEO and Managing Director Nic Easley keynoted, contributed to panel discussions and attended a number of events throughout the week, including the IMN IC3 Institutional Capital & Cannabis Europe conference. Alongside other investors, Nic spoke on IC3's panel "From Theory to Reality: Invest Like the Best" and gave a keynote presentation at the Cannabis Society Investor Conference where he discussed risks unique to the cannabis industry. Nic also impressed upon his audience the importance of taking a medical-first approach when vetting investments, arguing that it is safer for investors and more impactful for the industry as a whole. It is forecasted that the UK's medical cannabis market could reach £8.8 billion by 2028, but that will only take place with the proper balance of regulation, patient and healthcare professional education, and a consistent supply of compliant medical cannabis products. In between panel discussions and keynote presentations, Nic and the Multiverse team also attended talks and presentations at Cannabis Europa London where they learned more about some of the industry's biggest pitfalls with the goal of continuing to help investors navigate cannabis risk and opportunities.



Nic and the Multiverse team look forward to sharing their expertise with qualified investors interested in long-term, scalable and profitable investments that support companies with proven best practices. Attending cannabis conferences and meeting with other experienced investors is one way that Multiverse keeps abreast of the changing regulations and policies that keep the cannabis industry in a state of flux. Nic Easley co-founded Multiverse Capital with Skip Sanzeri after working with hundreds of cannabis businesses via 3C Consulting, LLC™ (3C). The Multiverse/3C alliance helps bridge the gap between talented entrepreneurs and qualified investors looking to place capital in the space. Nic makes the point that "Multiverse sees the importance of circular value in ways that outside investors do not. Investors may know other industries, but at Multiverse, we know cannabis, and that is all we are going to do. We are in this until it becomes legal in every state and every country. That is why we work, live, breath, and scour the world for the best investments." Today, 3C acts as an in-house advisory group to Multiverse, providing unparalleled access to deal flow, qualified due diligence and deep industry insight.



To learn more about the opportunities and challenges of investing in the global cannabis space attend one of Multiverse Capital's upcoming webinars. Click the following dates to register: July 9th at 10 AM PDT or July 10th at 2 PM BST/WEST.



Founded in 2018, Multiverse Capital™ (Multiverse) has global cannabis venture funds covering ancillary, medicinal, and recreational sectors of the legal cannabis industry. The Multiverse management team and advisors have worked with over 300 private and public cannabis companies and have a combined 30 years of commercial cannabis and hemp experience. Additionally, the Multiverse team has over 90 years of combined financial management expertise, including venture capital, private equity, and hedge.



Disclaimer

For informational purposes only. This is not an offer or a solicitation for any security. An offer can only be made to accredited investors pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. The material herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where or to any person to whom it would be unauthorized or unlawful to do so. The contents and tools presented in our website are made available for educational purposes and exclusively for professional investors in the UK.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12776810

SOURCE Multiverse Capital™

Related Links

https://www.multiversecap.com

