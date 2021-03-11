Multiverse Media & Space Channel to Host Online Premiere of the Documentary Film 'The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O'Neill'

DENVER, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiverse Media and Space Channel will host an online global premiere of the documentary film "The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O'Neill'' on April 17, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on spacechannel.com. Also available on PLEX, RADtv, and the TCL Channels App. The film will be released on VOD April 18, 2021.

View the Event & RSVP: https://spacechannel.com/highfrontier/

'The High Frontier' Live Premiere Event Announcement

"The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O'Neill" tells the untold story of Dr. Gerard K. O'Neill who wrote the 1977 book "The High Frontier: Human Colonies in Space," which sparked a grassroots movement to build Earth-like habitats in space in order to solve Earth's greatest crises. The film is told through "Gerry's Kids'' as they affectionately call themselves; his peers, family, and the younger generation who followed that movement and are now leading the modern-day space industry.

Top-Billed Cast: Dr. Gerard K. O'Neill, Tasha O'Neill, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Isaac Asimov, Freeman Dyson, Arthur C. Clarke, Johnny Carson, Dan Rather, Frank White, Rick Tumlinson, Peter Diamandis

View the Trailer HERE

"The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O'Neill" is a Multiverse Media production made in association with Subtractive Inc. The film is executive produced by Dylan Taylor (CEO at Multiverse Media & Voyager Space Holdings,) produced and written by Will Henry (Creative Director at Multiverse Media,) directed by Ryan Stuit (Creative Director at Subtractive Inc,) and produced by Kyle Schember (co-founder and CEO at Subtractive Inc.).

Who was Dr. Gerard K. O'Neill? O'Neill was an American physicist and space activist best known for his 1977 book "The High Frontier: Human Colonies in Space." The book details how humans could build rotating space habitats in low Earth orbit using a design he called the "O'Neill Cylinder." The habitat could recreate Earth's gravity and would house millions of people, eventually solving major concerns facing Earth such as hunger, overpopulation, resources, and war. Dr. O'Neill passed in 1992 from leukemia, but forever inspired a generation of space leaders and visionaries known as "Gerry's Kids" who keep his vision alive today.

For more information about the film and event, contact [email protected].

The High Frontier Official Merchandise: highfrontiermerch.com

Multiverse Media Group LLC is a media company focusing on space exploration, science and technology.

Space Channel is the premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. From advances in space technology and exploration to commerce, policy and community issues in low Earth orbit, we provide a front-row seat to the latest happenings in the final frontier via news, live coverage, movies and exclusive events.

'The High Frontier' Live Premiere Event Announcement

'The High Frontier' Live Premiere Event Announcement

RSVP HERE

The High Frontier Homepage

https://vimeo.com/517643513

SOURCE Multiverse Media Group LLC