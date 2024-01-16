Multiverse Partners with Northeastern University to Launch Degree Pathway Program

New partnership creates opportunities for apprentices to earn credit on the job, establishing new pathways to degrees

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Multiverse , in partnership with Northeastern University , launched the first degree pathway in the US for Multiverse apprentices. The applied learning and working experience Multiverse apprentices receive on the job will now be recognized with credits towards a bachelor's degree at Northeastern University. This milestone comes slightly more than a year after Multiverse became the first apprenticeship provider in the UK to receive degree-awarding powers.

"Apprenticeships offer an important route to economic opportunity throughout a career and thousands of workers have benefited from our programs already," said Gary Eimerman, Chief Learning Officer of Multiverse. "The critical skills apprentices learn through their programs will now have the additional recognition of college credit - earned without debt, and without having to take time out of paid work. This partnership is yet more evidence that applied, on-the-job learning is the most effective way to close critical skill gaps."

The new partnership between Multiverse and Northeastern allows for current and future apprentices – as well as alumni – of the US Advanced Analytics program to earn 12 credits towards a bachelor's degree in Analytics within Northeastern's College of Professional Studies . As one of Northeastern's online programs, apprentices are able to complete their degree remotely, on-campus in Boston, or through a hybrid approach – opening access to all apprentices in the US, regardless of location.

Renowned for its leadership in developing co-op programs , Northeastern has an extensive track record of valuing the workplace as an effective classroom. By partnering with Multiverse, the degree pathway program affirms the high standard of education and experience apprentices receive throughout their 12-month program. This new degree pathway will provide Advanced Analytics apprentices with an opportunity to further deepen their data knowledge and skills recognized by a bachelor's degree from a high-quality higher education provider.

"Our priority at Northeastern is our students, ensuring that we're providing them with the skills, education and training they need to enter the workforce and embark on their careers," said Erin Clair, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs. "We're so excited about this partnership with Multiverse and our collective efforts to help more students advance their careers with a Northeastern degree."

Apprentices pursuing the degree pathway will receive the college credits they earn on their apprenticeship without any cost, alongside paid work. Upon matriculation to the Northeastern University College of Professional Studies, completed Multiverse apprentices are recognized for having completed four core courses, totaling 12 credits. Individuals with previous college credit will have coursework reviewed and applicable transfer credits awarded. Multiverse will work closely with relevant employers to ensure the degree pathway following the completion of an Advanced Analytics apprenticeship is cost-efficient and many businesses have existing tuition benefit programs for current employees.

Applications for the Multiverse - Northeastern Degree Pathway open January 16, 2024.

For more information, visit: BS in Analytics - Boston or BS in Analytics - Online

About Multiverse

Multiverse is on a mission to create a diverse group of future leaders by building an outstanding alternative to college and corporate training. They offer apprenticeships to a diverse pool of workers including those looking to reskill. Multiverse helps 1,000 organizations to embrace digital transformation, close skills gaps and develop a diverse talent pipeline. Apprentices benefit from individualized coaching, applied learning, and a community of social, networking and leadership opportunities to exceed the best of the university experience.

Founded in the UK in 2016, Multiverse launched in the US in January 2021.

For more information, visit www.multiverse.io

About Northeastern University College of Professional Studies

Northeastern's College of Professional Studies connects learners with the knowledge, tools, and expertise to pursue their highest aspirations. Founded in 1960 as University College, our mission has always been to provide access to education for a diverse community of part-time, working and returning students—without requiring them to pause their professional lives.

For more information, visit www.cps.northeastern.edu

