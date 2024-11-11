Multiverse Strengthens Leadership Team Amid US Expansion

Jillian Gillespie appointed as CFO - joining from MongoDB

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiverse, the end-to-end learning platform that helps businesses close critical skill gaps, today announced that it has appointed Jillian Gillespie as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Gillespie joins from MongoDB, the developer data platform with a market capitalization of c. $20 billion, where she was Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations. She led the company through major milestones and international expansion over ten years, from its first unicorn-stage funding round, through to IPO in 2017, followed by success as a public company.

The company also announced that Baroness Martha Lane Fox, the serial entrepreneur and early pioneer of Britain's technology sector, has joined its board of directors. Baroness Lane Fox has more than three decades of experience - guiding multiple companies to public markets. She now serves as President of the British Chambers of Commerce and co-chairs a new UK government panel tasked with driving improved adoption of technology in the public sector. She currently serves on the board at Chanel and previously served on Twitter's board (now X) for almost 7 years until 2022.

Multiverse is the first company to offer businesses an end-to-end platform to reskill their workforce in the age of AI, allowing businesses to diagnose, prescribe, and then treat business-critical skill gaps in one place.

First, the Multiverse platform uses AI-powered diagnostics to determine skilling needs according to business goals. It then develops personalized learning pathways curated for each individual employee based on their role and existing skill set, and delivers that training through human-led and AI-supported learning.

The appointments come as Multiverse's research shows 64% of businesses lack confidence in deploying AI and associated technologies – a skills gap that has become more acute with rapid technological advancement. They also support Multiverse's continued expansion in the United States, where 87% of business leaders believe they have skill gaps. The company already partners with more than 1,500 companies across the US and UK..

Euan Blair, founder and CEO of Multiverse: "Multiverse has the capacity to be a generational British tech success story - ensuring people globally can embrace tech with confidence by embedding learning in tech, data, and AI into their daily work. In Martha and Jillian, we're adding two exceptional leaders who understand both the scale of the global skills crisis and how to build and scale transformative solutions. As we expand our footprint with new products and partnerships, their experience in scaling high-growth tech companies will help us seize this moment and reshape how organizations develop talent in the AI era."

Baroness Martha Lane Fox: "The promised gains from technology will never be delivered unless people have the skills to take advantage of them. This is becoming urgent in the boardrooms of every organisation, and Multiverse is perfectly positioned with its model of continuous, applied learning.''

Jillian Gillespie, Chief Financial Officer of Multiverse: "I am thrilled to join Multiverse at such a pivotal moment in its journey. What really attracted me is the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented, genuine, and ambitious team in a fast-growing, dynamic, and rewarding business. I firmly believe that applied, on-the-job learning represents the future of workforce development and I look forward to applying my experience to an exciting new challenge."

About Multiverse

Multiverse is a tech company that identifies, closes and prevents skills gaps, through personalized, on-the-job learning. It partners with over 1,500 companies in the US & UK to deliver skills that enable business transformation, and economic opportunity for individuals. Its focus areas include AI, tech and data skills, for people of any age and any career stage. Multiverse learners have driven $2bn + ROI for their employers, using the skills they've learnt to improve productivity and measurable performance. In June 2022, it announced a $220 million Series D funding round co-led by StepStone Group, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst. With a post-money valuation of $1.7 billion, the round makes the company the UK's first EdTech unicorn.

