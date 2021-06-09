Multiverse Token (AI) To Be Launched on KuCoin Win, Introducing Gaming to Token Initial Distribution

Officially launched on June 7, 2021, KuCoin Win allows participants to access the initial token distribution of promising blockchain projects at an early stage, and at a lower cost and fairer process in an entertainment way. As the first game product of KuCoin Win, "LuckyRaffling" will introduce multiple game modes. Users can exchange designated tokens such as KCS for lucky codes to participate in the lottery. When the lucky codes are sold out, the platform will automatically draw prizes, and select a winner to receive a physical or token reward.

In addition to bringing more entertainment and interaction into the blockchain industry, as well as attracting more newcomers to the crypto world, KuCoin Win also becomes a new listing channel on KuCoin. Compared with other channels like Spotlight, a token launch channel, and BurningDrop, a token mining channel, LuckyRaffling does not require KCS holdings or token stakings. Users can redeem a lucky code with a small amount of tokens to win the reward, which greatly reduces the threshold for retail investors to participate in the early investment of crypto projects. KuCoin has always been committed to exploring and empowering high-quality projects, which has listed about 350 tokens with 800 trading pairs. The launch of KuCoin Win is a significant step to accelerate KuCoin's discovery of crypto gems in the blockchain world.

Multiverse, the first project on KuCoin Win, is developed by teams based in Silicon Valley and Singapore. The founding team graduated from Stanford University and held senior positions at Google and Twitter. Multiverse has built a decentralized A.I. ecosystem that enables the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems. Multiverse has been backed by Huobi Ventures, Matrix Partners China, Arrington XRP and Fenbushi Capital.

"Despite the explosive growth in 2021, there are currently less than 2% of people holding crypto assets in the world, and the entire industry is still in the early stages. KuCoin has been committed to contributing to the mass adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency," said Johnny Lyu, CEO at KuCoin Global, "KuCoin Win, which combines gamification and token distribution, is our latest attempt. We are happy to start this new adventure with the Multiverse team, and we look forward to having more users invest in promising blockchain projects in the early stages through a more interesting, fair, and low-threshold way offered by KuCoin Win."

"A.I. will become the most important technological force in society. However, it is dominated by a few companies and elite institutions. Many people have great ideas on how A.I. could help their communities in a bias-free manner, but technical hurdles and a lack of capital prevent them from realizing their goals. That's why we built the Multiverse, which lets people start projects without needing to write code or raise large amounts of capital," said Cliff Szu, Co-founder of Multiverse, "We are excited to partner with KuCoin to launch our token AI, which can be used to stake in A.I. projects to support Multiverse app development teams."

Starting from June 10, Multiverse will initiate a 3-day LuckyRaffling game on the KuCoin Win platform. Users can exchange lucky codes through KCS and have the opportunity to obtain AI tokens. Five million AI tokens will be distributed during this period, accounting for approximately 0.02% of the total supply of AI tokens.

KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 350 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 8 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the fifth biggest crypto exchange. In 2021, Forbes Advisor named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. For more information, please visit www.kucoin.com

Multiverse™

Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem enables the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems. For more information, visit https://multiverse.ai/

