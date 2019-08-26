MultiView Announces New CEO, Executive Team

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiView Inc., the leader in digital publishing solutions for associations and digital marketing solutions for B2B marketers, today announced that it has named Andy Keith as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Keith, who's been with MultiView since 2007 and most recently served as its Chief Revenue Officer, is the second CEO to lead the organization in its 19-year history.

Keith is a proven leader with a strong track record of success. He has held numerous leadership roles within MultiView and has a full understanding of the latest digital media trends and overall business structure of the organization. As CEO, he brings complete business and historical knowledge of the organization to lead a seasoned executive team.

"MultiView provides innovative digital products for B2B marketers and Andy has great ideas and energy for where we can take the company going forward," said Mark Penn, Managing Partner of the Stagwell Group, which acquired MultiView earlier this year.

Supporting MultiView going forward, Stacy Tanner will become Chief Financial Officer. Tanner most recently held the position of Vice President of Accounting/Controller and has been with the company since 2012.

Joining Andy and Stacy on the executive team will be a new group of leaders with over 55 years of combined experience at MultiView. This expertise and understanding that will keep MultiView on a clear strategic path of growth, development and success. The executive team will include:

Brandon Webb , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Nick Frame , Chief Human Resources Officer

, Chief Human Resources Officer Colby Horton , Executive Vice President, Marketing/Publishing

, Executive Vice President, Marketing/Publishing Michael Caffrey , Executive Vice President, Sales

"This is an exciting time for MultiView as traditional B2B media spends continue to move towards more targeted digital platforms. MultiView is well-positioned to serve the B2B marketplace because of our ongoing investment in our people and tech stack," said Keith. "As a team, we will be focused on our next phase of growth, driven by a strong customer-centric plan."

About MultiView Inc.

MultiView Inc., the leader in digital publishing solutions for associations and digital marketing solutions for B2B marketers, connects the B2B world. We build digital publications that bring thousands of trade associations together with millions of their members, spanning nearly every industry. We also deliver digital marketing solutions that connect tens of thousands of B2B companies with millions of their customers at every stage of the buying journey. For nearly two decades, we've developed unmatched data and insights about B2B buyers and the deep expertise needed to reach them online. Leveraging this powerful combination of knowledge and experience is how we create the connections that deliver real results for our partners and customers every day. MultiView is a portfolio company of the Stagwell Group. We are headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices in Washington, D.C., Toronto, and Utah.

About The Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group is a private equity firm that manages investments in new media and digital marketing services. Its portfolio includes dozens of collaborative, digital-first agencies and over 9000 employees around the world. Led by a group of agency and industry professionals, Stagwell is a group of leading companies that are insights-based, practitioner-led and collaborative by design. The companies are not weighed down by legacy assets and are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell's portfolio of high growth companies include experts in four categories: digital transformation and performance, public affairs and relations, research and insights and creative and storytelling. Online at www.stagwellgroup.com .

