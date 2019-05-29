MultiVu Creative Wins Platinum Hermes Award for "Kimberly-Clark: A Water Story"

This quickly brought them back to the reason they were all there. In 2018, after a terrible drought, Cape Town almost reached Day Zero, a day when all the city's water taps would be shut off. Even now, the residents had to let the mountain fires persist, as the lack of rain left them without enough water to fight or contain it.

MultiVu Creative was here to capture a story on behalf of its client, Kimberly-Clark, one of the world's largest manufacturers of essential consumer products. Clean water is a key input to Kimberly-Clark's tissue-making operations, and several of its mills are located in watersheds at high risk for water scarcity, including its facility in Cape Town. The company recognizes that these water-stressed communities have important social needs as well, and the video was an opportunity to help various external stakeholders to see the factors driving water risk and explore sustainable stewardship strategies.

The three-day production included filming the content of a water workshop, hosted at Kimberly-Clark's facility in Cape Town, where the company invited residents, NGOs, academics, and government officials to discuss meaningful ways to solve the water crisis and aid the people of Cape Town. To help illustrate the issue, the team was able to film the mill's manufacturing process and follow several members of the workshop to the government's new water hub and dam.

With just three weeks until World Water Day, the post-production schedule was tight. By combining 3D graphics, the pristine footage captured in South Africa, and some great storytellers, this mini-documentary met an aggressive deadline with an important mission. "Kimberly-Clark: A Water Story" ultimately won a Platinum Hermes Award, the organization's highest honor for video production.

Kimberly-Clark, in partnership with Netherlands-based research firm Deltares, continues to replicate the collaborative water workshops in other water-stressed areas.

Credits:

Filmed on Arri Amira cameras and Arri Ultra Prime lenses

Graphics created in Cinema 4D and Arnold Render

Client: Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Senior Producer: Jillian Breslin

DP: Robert Kolodny, House of Nod

2nd DP: Freddie Reed

Editor and VFX Artist: BB Enriquez

Motion Graphics Artist: Meredith Bugel

Motion Graphics Artist: Ryan Coutu

Graphic Design: Nate Garrido

Color: Adrian Seery, Harbor Picture

