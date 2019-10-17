MultiVu's 2020 Co-op Satellite Media Tour Calendar Now Available

If you're searching for an effective solution, while conserving your time and resources then a Co-op Satellite Media Tour is for you. For each month and season, MultiVu provides turnkey solutions for relevant newsworthy segments ready for your brand's participation. All MultiVu Co-op Satellite Media Tours are open to four non-competing brands and guarantee exposure on TV, Radio and Online delivering the highest ROI in the business. MultiVu works with a roster of credible third-party spokespeople who are media trained to deliver your key message points.

MultiVu's Co-op Satellite Media Tour offers premium multimedia distribution that incorporates all of your needs:

Over 100 million impressions guaranteed;

Live streaming of the entire tour which can be viewed from anywhere in the country;

Photo on the Reuters Sign in Times Square to extend the reach of your message;

Branded landing page distributed via PR Newswire's online syndication network;

Over 25 TV, Radio, and Online Interviews;

Nationally syndicated placements reaching over 12 million broadcast impressions;

Online video distribution of one video from the Co-op SMT which represents all brands

If you're targeting a multicultural audience, we have updated our talent pool to include an assortment of top-notch talent and creative tour topics. Bilingual co-op media tours are ideal for reaching key English and Hispanic stations nationwide.

"MultiVu's Co-op SMT package offers an unparalleled, cost-effective multichannel solution," says Risa Chuang, Director of Media Relations at MultiVu. "We leverage years of industry-leading expertise in traditional broadcast PR to deliver a customizable, multi-platform vehicle that delivers your message to your target audience."

Partner with our award winning team and showcase your product this season and year-round.

For more information visit Multivu.com, Betterstuffforlife.com or e-mail multivucoops@multivu.com

SOURCE MultiVu

Related Links

https://www.multivu.com

