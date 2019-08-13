MultiVu's Creative Team Awarded for Video Production

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here at MultiVu, we strive to make every project better than our last by innovating and creating content that rises above the rest. Our Creative team is no exception, recently receiving multiple awards for their standout video production work. MultiVu is honored to be chosen from a large pool of talented, creative, and innovative companies and individuals. We are excited to share that we have won the following awards:

Hermes Creative Awards

For more than 20 years, the Hermes Creative Award has been an internationally respected competition for creative professionals specializing in conceptualization, writing, and design of marketing materials, communications programs, and emerging technologies. More than 200,000 entries from 100,000+ countries are submitted every year, and each are evaluated by a panel of senior-level freelancers and business owners.

For "Kimberly-Clark: A Water Story"

Award: Platinum

Category: Public Relations

Summit Creative Awards/Summit International

Established in 1994, the Summit Creative Awards have been acknowledging the talent and work of creative small- to mid-size agencies from more than 59 countries across 5 continents for the past 25 years. Entries are judged by advertising industry veterans and represent the strength and creativity of smaller agencies.

For "Kimberly-Clark: A Water Story"

Award: Silver

Category: Corporate Video

For NLA & PAVE "The Signs" PSA featuring Pamela Anderson

Award: Bronze

Category: Not-for-profit

dotCOMM Awards

The dotCOMM awards is an international competition that recognizes creativity and excellence in web and digital communication. As the marketing and communication industries continue to evolve, competition gets fierce, and the need to break through and stand out becomes even more critical. This sought-after award takes into account the talent, creativity, and innovation needed to produce exceptional content, branding, blogs, apps, video, social and marketing campaigns. Thousands of entries are carefully evaluated and selected from public relations firms, advertising agencies, digital shops, and more. The dotCOMM award judges and community understand the components that make up the bigger picture and continue to distinguish the knowledge and expertise of industry leaders.

For "Kimberly-Clark: A Water Story"

Award: Platinum

Category: Long Form >3:00

For NLA & PAVE "The Signs" PSA featuring Pamela Anderson

Award: Platinum

Category: Cause Related

For Unum "Benefits That Matter Most/Distractions" PSA

Award: Platinum

Category: PSA

For Cotton Inc. Microfiber Animation

Award: Gold

Category: Environmental Issue

For "Scout" from Miller Heiman

Award: Gold

Category: Instructional

For "Unum Brand Overview"

Award: Gold

Category: Company Overview

Videographer Awards

The Videographer Awards is known as one of the oldest and most established award programs in the industry. Thousands of entries are submitted, but only a few are selected for overall excellence. Works are judged by a group of senior-level marketing, advertising, and communications professionals who have been judging award programs for decades. The Videographer Awards focus on the art of capturing a story, while still communicating a cohesive and relevant message.

For "Kimberly-Clark: A Water Story"

Award: Excellence

Category: Environmental Issue

For Unum "Benefits That Matter Most/Distractions" PSA

Award: Excellence

Category: PSA

For NLA & PAVE "The Signs" PSA featuring Pamela Anderson

Award: Distinction

Category: PSA

For "Scout" from Miller Heiman

Award: Distinction

Category: Instructional

To learn more about MultiVu's strategic and creative services, including video and social content production, satellite media tours, and digital marketing, visit us online.

About MultiVu

MultiVu is a full-service production company, and the sole content creation and distribution arm of Cision. As a leader in the broadcast media industry, we strive to partner with our clients to help them achieve key business and performance goals. Our team is comprised of expert, award-winning producers, editors, designers, media specialists, and strategists with decades of experience. MultiVu believes in fostering an ongoing collaborative effort in order to produce optimal results and capture your story.

The National Limousine Association, PAVE, and Ride Responsibly collaborated with MultiVu and won awards for PSA excellence for "The Signs" featuring Pamela Anderson.



Kimberly-Clark: A Water Story sheds light on water scarcity concerns and explores resource stewardship ideas for areas near Cape Town, South Africa.



Unum and National Business Group on Health teamed up to make this PSA about workers who have real-life needs that their employers can help support with the right benefits.



Scout from Miller Heiman won awards for excellence in instructional video.



Cotton Inc.'s microfiber animation draws attention to environmental concerns in this award-winning animation.



Unum was awarded for its creative take toward a brand overview video.

