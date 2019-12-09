Multiyear Agreement Positions Nationwide as Official Insurance Partner of Minor League Baseball

Serving millions of customers across the country and recognized as No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction with Small Commercial Insurance * , Nationwide's values align with MiLB's dedication to enhancing communities while embracing diversity and inclusion.

"Our partnership with Nationwide presents a unique opportunity to drive value for Minor League Baseball fans, teams, and communities while supporting many of the attributes that make Nationwide an industry leader in insurance services," said Minor League Baseball's Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer David Wright. "From highlighting Nationwide's small business and pet insurance products to chronicling incredible player journeys and our diversity and inclusion efforts, I look forward to seeing this relationship grow for many years to come."

MiLB has also created several new platforms as pillars of Nationwide's partnership. During May and June, the "Small Business of the Month, Presented by Nationwide" program will recognize small business owners in participating MiLB markets. The partnership will also include a "Pet of the Month, Presented by Nationwide" activation in July and August. In 2020, fans will be introduced to a content series, "The Road to the Show®, Presented by Nationwide," which will follow some of baseball's top prospects during their journeys through the Minors to making their Major League Baseball debuts.

"Nationwide has been an industry leader in using sports sponsorships as a way to connect with consumers and partners," said Ramon Jones, Nationwide's chief marketing officer. "This new partnership with Minor League Baseball provides ample opportunities to share the Nationwide story with the more than 41 million fans that visit Minor League Baseball ballparks every year. It also allows us to showcase our insurance agents as the trusted members of the community they truly are. We're excited to begin working with the teams and getting to know the fans!"

For more on Minor League Baseball's growing list of strategic commercial partners, click here.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

*Nationwide received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2018 Small Commercial Insurance Study of customers' satisfaction with their insurance provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

