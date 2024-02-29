Mulvane, Kan., to Be First Twin Valley 5 Gigabit Fiber Community

A fourth-generation family business, Twin Valley has been advocating for cutting-edge communications and connectivity for rural Kansans for more than 80 years. With success rooted in local, hometown service and community investment, Twin Valley stands apart from providers backed by out-of-state investors. Twin Valley prioritizes sustainable growth and long-term partnerships, exemplified by high customer satisfaction scores and annual donations exceeding $100,000 to the communities it serves. Between its longevity and experience with more than 20 fiber broadband expansion projects, Twin Valley has established a proven track record for being a trusted partner, reliable service provider and active community member.

"My great-grandparents founded Twin Valley in a rural Kansas town, and we've continued their legacy by offering industry-leading technology, unmatched reliability, and genuine hometown values in every customer interaction," said Ben Foster, President & CEO of Twin Valley. "While there are various aspects that set Twin Valley apart from other providers, one of the most significant for our customers and communities is our commitment to building a long-lasting network supported by our local team of experts. We strive to be deeply involved in the community and form strong partnerships to support Mulvane families for generations to come."

Twin Valley's fiber service will feature:

Unmatched speeds with up to 5 Gbps symmetrical download and upload

Dependable connectivity, no data caps, and low latency – especially important for businesses, gamers and remote workers

No residential contracts

Free professional installation

Managed WiFi router included

All Twin Valley employees call Kansas home, and with their service territory just two miles outside city limits, dozens of employees are ready to serve Mulvane. Additionally, a local Mulvane office with customer service and broadband technical staff will open soon with dedicated, local employees to serve the area. Twin Valley is now accepting applications for a community outreach and field marketing role at twinvalley.com/careers.

As the newest member of the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce, Twin Valley brings a unique offering to local businesses. The company will provide fiber internet, hosted phone systems, and managed IT services – helping to boost productivity, create efficiencies, and protect from security threats.

Community leaders have shared their enthusiasm for working with a local business that is community-focused and dedicated to serving customers long-term.

"We are thrilled to welcome a new internet provider that not only prioritizes our community's needs but is also dedicated to serving us for the long haul," said Austin St. John, Mulvane City Administrator. "With a focus on local values and community impact, our partnership with Twin Valley promises to bring us reliable service and meaningful connections that will benefit our residents for years to come."

Residents and businesses can sign up now at twinvalley.com/mulvanefiber. Twin Valley can also be reached at 800.515.3311 or 620.584.2255.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

SOURCE Twin Valley