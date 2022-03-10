Mumbai Meets Miami: Riya Collective Drops Two New Collections Spring 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, 2022, South Asian fashion marketplace, Riya Collective's latest collection, Riya Runway: Miami will take the stage at the SLS Brickell in Miami, Florida for the brand's second fashion show. The marketplace will also be debuting their first collection, Riya Collective x Anisha: Mumbai to Miami, in partnership with Bravo TV star, Anisha Ramakrishna of Family Karma. Featuring fellow Family Karma cast members, alongside other significant influencers in the industry as models in the show, the runway creates a space for South Asians to thrive and embrace their culture wholeheartedly.

Riya Collective: Miami is a perfectly curated collection of easy resortwear that translates to every occasion. Showcasing work from top designers and artisans based in India, Riya Collective is creating a space for South Asian fashion to feel approachable and accessible for all audiences in the United States. Handpicked with Miami culture in mind, their latest collection includes menswear and womenswear from designers who embrace color, prints, and various silhouettes.

The most anticipated collection to drop - Riya Collective x Anisha: Mumbai to Miami - is Anisha Ramakrishna's first collaboration with the brand. Heavily inspired by the cross between the Mumbai markets she grew up shopping at and her Miami upbringing, she aims to bring attention to the duality in her identity showcasing modern silhouettes using traditional Indian fabrics and prints.

"The partnership I have with Riya Collective is built on trust, female empowerment and my love for South Asian clothing. The right opportunity presented itself and I wouldn't have created this contemporary Indo-Western collection without their support. Our ideas are aligned and we both want to showcase South Asian fashion to a US audience," recounts Anisha on her partnership with the marketplace.

Upholding her values as a designer, this collection is size inclusive from XS-3X, with Anisha's full creative control to create a collection that is priceless and true to both Anisha and Riya Collective's mission.

ABOUT RIYA COLLECTIVE:

Riya Collective is the premiere shopping destination for buying or renting South Asian clothing from the US. Serving the huge but vastly underserved market of South Asian wedding guests, they aim to provide the most fun and convenient shopping experience online.

Riya Collective's core value is to empower the designers who are all men and women of color based in India. In effort to showcase the best of their work in the most cutting edge way possible and make them feel approachable and accessible to the US customer.

As two Indian-American female founders, they are passionate about bringing representation and sustainability to clothing - an industry that has long been the opposite.

