Munchkin Expands Its Commitment To Animal Conservation Causes With New "Wild Love" Line Of Miracle® 360° Cups, Now Available At Retailers Nationwide

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Munchkin, the award-winning global baby lifestyle company, announced today it will expand its commitment to animal conservation organizations through a new line of its #1 selling Miracle® 360° cup, called "Wild Love," designed to feature at-risk animals. The cups, now available at retailers nationwide, help families teach children empathy and respect for animals at a time when more than one million species are threatened with extinction. Inspired by the important work these organizations are doing, Munchkin is making a substantial donation to both the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and The Whale Sanctuary Project.

The Wild Love cups include child-friendly stories and key facts about at-risk animals, including the African elephant, the polar bear, the red fox and the orca, to help raise awareness about the issues impacting these species, their habitats, and the conservation challenges they face. In accordance with Munchkin's goal to reduce the environmental impact of its products, the special packaging for the Wild Love cups is made of 100% recycled and recyclable material.

Whether it's a small moment at the dinner table, or a wonder-filled nature walk outside, Munchkin's Wild Love Miracle® Cups hope to inspire family conversations about the importance of protecting the planet, its wildlife, and feed children's untamed imaginations about the world beyond their back yard. This new product line brings to life Munchkin's commitment to partnering with integral animal conservation organizations and ensuring a sustainable future for our children.

"Protecting animals and supporting the welfare of the planet are core beliefs of Munchkin. Our partnerships with IFAW and The Whale Sanctuary Project deepen our commitment to a sustainable future for our children while encouraging empathy and compassion," said Steven Dunn, Munchkin CEO and Founder. "These opportunities to teach little ones to care for animals can be their first step to also learning how to care for others."

Protecting the Planet for Future Generations, One Cup at a Time

The Wild Love cups highlight the conservation challenges that critical animal species face, including:

The polar bear: The Munchkin Polar Bear cup raises awareness of the threats to polar bears including shrinking sea ice caused by catastrophic climate change.





The Munchkin Polar Bear cup raises awareness of the threats to polar bears including shrinking sea ice caused by catastrophic climate change. The red fox: The Munchkin Red Fox cup aims to end the cruel practice of fox fur farming by encouraging awareness among families and avoidance of purchasing any fur or fur-trimmed products.





The Munchkin Red Fox cup aims to end the cruel practice of fox fur farming by encouraging awareness among families and avoidance of purchasing any fur or fur-trimmed products. The orca: The Munchkin Orca cup supports the end of orca captivity for human entertainment and brings awareness to the thousands of whales killed each year due to entanglement in fishing nets.

Last year, Munchkin announced a partnership with IFAW, a global non-profit that rescues, rehabilitates and releases animals into secure landscapes around the world. Similarly, Munchkin pledged a donation of $1 million over time in 2016 to the Whale Sanctuary Project, which is the first organization focused exclusively on creating seaside sanctuaries in North America for retired, rescued and rehabilitated orcas and beluga whales. When families purchase a Wild Love cup, they support Munchkin's donations to these organizations addressing species in need.

"At IFAW, we believe intergenerational conversations about our shared planet and its inhabitants is fundamental to achieving our vision of animals and people thriving together," said Azzedine Downes, IFAW President and CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Munchkin who shares our belief that the next generation will play an integral role in solving the most pressing conservation issues of our time."

"The Whale Sanctuary Project is deeply grateful to Munchkin for its continued support since our organization's founding. As we continue our work establishing sanctuaries for these cetaceans, the Wild Love line not only supports these critical efforts but also helps families understand why natural habitats for whales and dolphins are so important," said Lori Marino, Whale Sanctuary Project President.

To learn more about the Wild Love Miracle Cups (MSRP $6.99) or find a local retailer, visit www.munchkin.com. For more information about the wildlife organizations and to donate, visit www.ifaw.org and www.whalesanctuary.org.

About Munchkin

California-based Munchkin has been providing parents with innovative products for 30 years. A global leader in children's feeding & care products, Munchkin has 225 patents to date and earned more than 180 product awards. Munchkin products are sold in more than 45 countries around the world. Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world.

About IFAW

Founded in 1969, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) is a global non-profit organization that protects animals and the places they call home. With offices in 15 countries and projects in over 40, IFAW rescues, rehabilitates and releases animals into secure landscapes around the world. In collaboration with governments and local communities, their experienced campaigners, legal and political experts, and internationally acclaimed scientists pioneer lasting solutions to some of the most pressing animal welfare and wildlife conservation issues of our time.

The Whale Sanctuary Project is the first organization focused exclusively on creating seaside sanctuaries in North America for orcas and beluga whales who are being retired from entertainment facilities or have been rescued from the ocean and need rehabilitation or permanent care. Munchkin has pledged a donation of $1,000,000 to the Whale Sanctuary Project.

