Munchkin, Inc. ranks number eight on Fortune’s List of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023

Munchkin, Inc. joins global tech giants and stands out as the only baby lifestyle brand on the list of 300 companies.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced its list of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 honoring the top 300 businesses that are transforming industries from the inside out. Munchkin, Inc. is ranked number eight. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"It's a landmark moment and honor for Munchkin to make this list," says Munchkin's Founder & CEO, Steven B. Dunn. "Munchkin's world-class executive team and every single employee worldwide is recognized with this achievement."

Munchkin has more patents (321) than employees (roughly 280) and 4,000 SKUs with 1.25 million five-star Amazon reviews.

Among the top ten list (which is largely comprised of tech behemoths) Munchkin is the only privately held business and stands out as the only company in the "household goods" category.

According to Fortune, "…Munchkin takes creativity quite seriously in its quest to be the world's top baby brand—which is why it lands at No. 8 on our list of America's Most Innovative Companies amid tech giants like Alphabet, IBM, and Apple."

Fortune and Statista selected America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture.

Innovation has remained at the core of Munchkin's DNA. The 33-year-old company has more patents (321) than employees (roughly 280) and 4,000 SKUs with 1.25 million five-star Amazon reviews. Munchkin is Great Place to Work Certified™ with 90% of employees saying it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. (Source: Great Place To Work® 2021 Global Employee Engagement Study. )

About Munchkin

Munchkin, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California and has created innovative products for over 30 years. A global leader in children's feeding & care products, Munchkin has 321 patents to date and has earned more than 180 international product and brand design awards in the past several years alone. As the only baby lifestyle brand in the United Nations Global Compact, Munchkin's ongoing commitment to environmental protection and animal welfare is reinforced through its numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives and its annually published Sustainability Report. Over half of Munchkin's global workforce is female, and women make up the majority of Munchkin's leadership team and board of directors. Munchkin products are sold in more than 45 countries around the world and have received over 1.25 million five-star reviews. Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world. www.munchkin.com

