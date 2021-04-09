Munchkin Mailbox - Seamlessly connecting parents to licensed childcare facilities and preschools free of cost

Recounting her ordeal about the painful application process for her 2-year-old daughter and how the idea of founding her startup Munchkin Mailbox came to mind, Anna Levin says, "I decided to get my daughter into school with a competitive application process and spent hours handwriting a 6-page form. Being a working mom I had to do two things at once. I had the task of walking our dog on the way to hand-deliver the application, which unfortunately dropped right in dog poop. It was from here that the idea of my startup was born. I thought to myself if a kid could apply to college online then why couldn't they apply to daycare as well. And, to my amazement, I discovered many horror stories about the application process. It was indeed a harrowing time for parents, especially working parents – lots of paperwork, 9-18 month waitlists, unreturned phone calls, and emails, and spending 20, 30 sometimes 40 hours from start to finish. The entire application process seemed crazy to me, and it was incredibly stressful and a shame to see working parents spending precious time and energy securing care for their children. I also discovered that even child care givers don't have the tools or the time to make the application process easier. All these made me start Munchkin Mailbox, a transparent solution where parents and schools can get the resources they need."

Munchkin Mailbox offers the ease of applying for multiple schools within minutes, skipping the check-writing process by paying online, and getting an electronic confirmation of the application receipt.

Anna Levin says, "Munchkin Mailbox is a one-stop portal for all those looking for credible information on childcare facilities, daycares, and preschools. You can effortlessly apply to multiple schools in a few minutes. We are working on introducing other features to our website like enrollment, virtual tours, scheduling, etc. We don't charge any fee from parents to apply and have kept it completely free. Our main concern is to ensure that parents get easily connected to childcare facilities and preschools without the mountain of paper works or phone calls."

With Munchkin Mailbox, both childcare providers and parents alike get an easy to use portal that takes out some of the pain points found on both sides. Childcare providers can customize their online applications at Munchkin Mailbox, and parents can complete multiple applications simultaneously. As it stands, Munchkin Mailbox is the only website where parents can search and apply directly to preschools and daycares online. It gives parents a single portal where they can find child care, submit an application, and receive confirmation without writing various checks or making several phone calls. Preschools and daycares can list current and upcoming openings, COVID-19 policies, host their custom applications, and receive application fees. As opposed to other forms of advertising and lead generation sites, Munchkin Mailbox offers their services for free.

