Muncie-Based Accutech Systems Experiences Significant ﻿Growth﻿ in Year-Over-Year Revenue, Employee Base and Customer Count

MUNCIE, Ind., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accutech Systems , a trust and wealth management technology company, has announced its continued momentum in 2021 with 23% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth, 20 new employees — a 20% increase in its employee base — and 10% growth in customer count.

The results were fueled by record revenue increases from the company's SaaS wealth management platform, Cheetah Wealth Management™ , which grew over 20% YoY, and its two new software solutions, Opendigital and Insights, which launched in 2020.

Accutech delivers innovative trust and wealth management solutions with exceptional, personalized service to more than 250 banks and wealth management companies. The level of new client assets in Accutech's wealth management business soared 280% YoY.

"We are fortunate to experience such strong year-over-year growth, not only for our customers but for the community and most importantly our employees," said Adam Unger, president of Accutech Systems. "We're continuing to grow our team, and we have an aggressive product roadmap that will allow us to better help wealth managers, trust officers and bank executives adjust to new ways of engaging with their customers."

Additionally, Accutech upgraded to 40,000 square feet of new office space at 115 S. Walnut St. in downtown Muncie, an expansion of 25,000 square feet from the company's previous office.

Accutech also added several key hires to its management team in the past year, including Brandon Coppernoll, digital marketing manager, and Pat Spencer, managing director for Moneytree Software, the financial planning solution acquired by Accutech in 2018. Accutech is projected to hire up to 12 additional team members by the end of 2021.

"Accutech continues to fill gaps in the financial system left by traditional institutions for banking services, and the growth within our company proves that," said Dan Wright, executive director of strategy for Accutech. "Every indication is that demand for an 'on the go' digital wealth management experience will increase considerably through 2021 and beyond as companies continue to assess customer engagement of trust and wealth management in a post-pandemic world."

About Accutech Systems

Founded in 1987, Accutech creates, delivers and supports trust accounting software to the trust and wealth management industry. The company has grown significantly in the past five years due primarily to the success of Cheetah Wealth Management™, the first trust and wealth management platform built natively for cloud delivery. Accutech made its first corporate acquisition in April of 2018, acquiring financial planning software maker Moneytree Software and adding about 3,000 financial planners and advisors to its client base.

