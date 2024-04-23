Mundo Hispano Digital Launches Latino CTV MundoNow Connect

Enhanced AI driven CTV Channel Using MundoNow's Hispanic First-Party Data to Connect Advertisers with Quality Inventory in a Cookie-Less World

ATLANTA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mundo Hispano Digital, the parent company of MundoNow.com, one of the oldest Certified Minority Latino media platforms in the United States, announced the launch of its cutting-edge advertising product, MundoNow Connect, poised to revolutionize audience targeting in the wake of cookie deprecation. MundoNow Connect marks a significant milestone in its mission to deliver more immersive advertising experiences to brands, with accurate targeting.

As advertisers increasingly rely on first-party audience data to effectively reach their desired demographics, Hispanic first-party data emerges as a coveted asset in a post-cookie-less world. MundoNow Connect leverages its technology and MundoNow's rich Hispanic first-party data to match those on MundoNow's digital platform to CTV platforms, creating the foundational audience which powers MundoNow Connect.

"MundoNow Connect provides reach and scale for brands seeking CTV inventory against content that Latinos actually watch, rather than unwatched content with inaccurate targeting," said Rene Alegria, President and CEO of MundoNow. "Access to accurate, proprietary first-party audience data, and smart leveraging of new adtech will win today's CTV race, every time. MundoNow Connect paves the way for brands to target Hispanics, specifically bilingual and bicultural Latinos, at scale and unlike ever before."

As CTV adtech undergoes rapid transformation, companies like MundoNow, with a loyal user-base spanning over four decades, thrive in this new era. Now, companies of all sizes will be able to compete on a level playing field.

MundoNow Connect represents a pivotal moment in advertising innovation, offering advertisers unprecedented access to Hispanic audiences at scale. As cookie deprecation reshapes the advertising landscape, MundoNow stands at the forefront, empowering brands to forge genuine connections with diverse audiences.

For more information on how you can leverage MundoNow Connect to elevate your advertising strategy, please contact Amanda Binns abinns@mundnow.com or George Mani [email protected]

About MundoNow

MundoNow is one of the few certified-minority-owned digital platforms with a national reach, and whose largest markets include New York, California, Florida, Texas, Arizona and Georgia, as well as growing pockets throughout the Southeast and Midwest. A winner of 21 total Emmy's in three years, MundoNow has its roots in print, starting out as a Spanish-language newspaper in 1979, which it still distributes.

With its deep roots in the Latino community, MundoNow's mission is to empower, inform and bring purpose to the online Latino community. Visit www.mundonow.com .

