MundoHispanico.com celebrates the release of The New York Times Op-Doc featuring Atlanta-based journalist Mario Guevara

"As a journalist, my priority is to serve the community," said Guevara. "I'm humbled and encouraged that Concordia and Jesse have taken an interest in the stories we tell at MundoHispanico, and especially the people behind them."

Originally from El Salvador, where he began his career as a journalist, Guevara began reporting for MundoHispanico in 2008. Guevara reports for MundoHispanico's print and digital platforms on a range of topics, including crime, natural disasters and human-interest stories. As chronicled in Boca del Lobo, Guevara is perhaps best known for his reporting on immigration and issues facing Hispanics in the U.S. from his base of Atlanta, Ga., which has the highest Latino growth rate in the country.

The stories Guevara has broken or originally reported include numerous raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and stories from the U.S. border. MundoHispanico has published dozens of exclusive videos Guevara has obtained and produced in the course of his reporting, which allow readers to experience American immigration policy first-hand.

"Over and over again, Mario's connection to the Latino community distinguishes MundoHispanico's coverage," said Rene Alegria, CEO of Mundo Hispano Digital Network. "The stories Mario is documenting are extremely important and we couldn't be happier that Concordia Studio and The New York Times recognized this and decided to shine a light on his work."

Launched in 2011, Op-Docs is The New York Times's Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary film series. Exploring the most important issues of our time, the collection's films garner millions of views across The Times's platforms. Contributors include Oscar-winning directors, as well as emerging filmmakers and artists from around the globe.

From its start in Atlanta, Ga. in 1979, Mundo Hispano Digital Network's flagship media property MundoHispanico has quickly grown from the most-read Spanish language weekly newspaper in the Southeast to one of the largest Spanish-language news and information websites in the U.S. In addition to breaking news, MundoHispanico.com delivers exclusive lifestyle content in categories such as Auto, Food, Latina, Health, Money, and more. MHDN reaches an audience of 14 million loyal users each month.

