MundoNow Launches Groundbreaking Latino Book and Podcast Club to Elevate Awareness of Hispanic Voices

Announces Partnership with Hispanic Heritage Foundation, to Highlight the Power of Latino Storytelling

Rene Alegria, CEO of MundoNow, Selected as First-Ever Dual-Language 'Get Caught Reading' Poster Icon

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mundo Hispano Digital, parent company of MundoNow.com, one of the leading Latino-owned media platforms in the U.S., proudly announces the launch of the MundoNow Latino Book and Podcast Club. In partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF), this innovative platform will spotlight Latino authors and podcast creators, engaging MundoNow's growing audience of over 20 million bilingual Latinos across digital and social channels.

This launch coincides with the announcement of Rene Alegria, President and CEO of MundoNow, being featured in the renowned Get Caught Reading campaign. For the first time, the campaign will release Alegria's poster in both English and Spanish, recognizing his lifelong commitment to amplifying Latino voices. In the poster, he is caught reading a novel by NYT' bestselling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Educators, librarians, and booksellers can order Alegria's poster for free by visiting GetCaughtReading.org.

"Latinos make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population and growing fast, yet our stories remain underrepresented in mainstream media," said Alegria. "Our book and podcast club is designed to fill that gap, making Latino storytellers more accessible to bilingual audiences across generations. In partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, and through our own podcast network, Oyenos Audio, we are creating a platf­­­orm that empowers our community and celebrates our unique voices be heard and read."

An Inclusive Space for Latino Storytellers

Every two months, starting in February 2025, the MundoNow Latino Book and Podcast Club will feature fiction, non-fiction, children's literature, and young adult selections, along with Spanish and English podcasts. Through live discussions along with social and digital engagement, this club will foster deep connections between readers, listeners, and creators.

According to Pew Research, 77% of U.S. Latinos say it's important for future generations to carry on their cultural traditions, including literature and storytelling. The MundoNow Book and Podcast Club is an essential step toward preserving and promoting the rich cultural narratives of the Latino community.

Bridging the Literary Gap

"There are so few platforms that prioritize bilingual Latino authors and storytellers, and by extension new readers and listeners," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "Partnering with MundoNow allows us to continue to spotlight Latino creators through the HHF Fritanga Podcast, a cultural convening to find comfort, connection, information, identity, and inspiration, where members of our community from different backgrounds share their stories. Our stories."

Expanding Literacy and Representation

As part of the Get Caught Reading campaign, Rene Alegria's dual-language poster will be made available to order for over 22,000 schools, libraries, and bookstores nationwide, further promoting the importance of Latino representation in literacy.

"Rene is a national leader in championing Latino stories, from best-selling authors to crucial journalism," said Carl Lennertz, Executive Director of Every Child a Reader. "His commitment to Latino literature and storytelling makes him an ideal figure to inspire young readers across the country."

About MundoNow

MundoNow is one of the few certified minority-owned digital media companies with an extensive national reach. With over 30 Emmy Awards in four years, and a legacy of engaging the Latino community since 1979, MundoNow continues to lead in the digital, social media and CTV space, as well as through their recently launched podcast network, Oyenos Audio.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

HHF is a national nonprofit organization focused on education, workforce, social innovation and culture through the lens of leadership. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org and follow the Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok. Listen to the HHF Fritanga podcast on your favorite streaming service and HHF YouTube channel.

More info about Get Caught Reading

Get Caught Reading, a free poster program of role models reading new and classic books, is one of Every Child a Reader's three long running popular national campaigns. The other two are the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature, with the Library of Congress, and Children's Book Week, the longest-running literacy initiative in the country since 1919. Every Child a Reader is an award-winning 501(c)(3) literacy charity offering free materials to teachers and librarians in rural, suburban, and urban communities.

