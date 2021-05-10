Mundrisoft partners with a leading US-Based EdTech Company to Accelerate Learning Delivery

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mundrisoft Solutions, a growing IT services and consulting organization, today announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership with a global leader in training and certifications to help transform its education technology landscape.

Mundrisoft was selected as a technology partner after a meticulous selection process aimed at consolidating the client's technology needs with a single provider. This partnership is designed to transform and modernize the Education industry in USA. As an up-and-coming name in the Edtech industry, Mundrisoft is committed to building a flexible learning ecosystem that includes Integrated Assessments, Online Payments, Learning Management Software (LMS) and CRM to meet enterprise level EdTech platform requirements. In addition, Mundrisoft has also been offering an array of support services like L2 support, 24x7 DevOps, course catalog management and more.

Mundrisoft is currently a partner to several leading EdTech companies, and aims to continue working with educational institutes and training providers to assist them in realizing their future IT roadmap, driving consolidation, and simplifying learning applications, subsequently enabling digital transformation across their core portfolios.

Over the years Mundrisoft has built a strong reputation as a trusted EdTech partner that drives simplification and technology enablement using its transformational processes and technology competence while delivering significant benefits. "Mundrisoft has been helping EdTech companies stay at the forefront of digital learning throughout the ongoing pandemic. This partnership continues to reflect our capability and commitment to the EdTech industry. We are delighted to partner with a major player in the education domain and contribute to their future evolution," said Jay Kinker, CEO and founder of Mundrisoft Solutions.

About Mundrisoft Solutions

Mundrisoft Solutions is an IT services and consulting organization focused on building and delivering next-generation technology. Mundrisoft was founded with a purpose: to unlock the power of emerging technologies for every business, large or small. Mundrisoft provides a diverse portfolio of digital transformation services that approach complex IT challenges from a business perspective. For more information, visit us at https://mundrisoft.com/

Follow Mundrisoft on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/mundrisoft-solutions

