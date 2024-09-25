Munetrix & SchoolData Solutions Enter Partnership with the Illinois Superintendent and School Board Associations

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Munetrix, a leading provider of performance analytics solutions for K-12 schools, and SchoolData Solutions, a premier education technology company known for its innovative data tools and software solutions, are excited to announce a new partnership with the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA) and Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) to deliver enhanced tools for educational data reporting, grant tracking, and school safety measures.

As part of this partnership, Munetrix and SchoolData Solutions, will be officially recognized as a sponsored program by both state organizations. This collaboration will provide IASA and IASB member districts with exclusive access to the innovative tools of Munetrix and SchoolData Solutions, designed to assist school leaders in managing data effectively for more informed decision-making.

"We're excited to partner with IASA and IASB to bring Illinois school administrators powerful tools that make managing data and improving outcomes easier," said Ginny Norton, CEO of Munetrix and SchoolData Solutions. "This partnership will help schools access our solutions more readily while allowing administrators to spend less time on paperwork and more time supporting their students and communities."

More than 97 percent of Illinois public school superintendents are members of IASA and more than 99 percent of the Illinois school boards are members of IASB.

"The Munetrix platform brings a unique blend of financial analysis and academic performance into one budget-friendly management tool," said Dr. Brent Clark, IASA Executive Director.

According to Kimberly A. Small, IASB Executive Director, "Munetrix financial tools can help school boards with making data-informed decisions on finances, school operations, and student performance."

With the intuitive platforms of Munetrix and SchoolData Solutions, IASA and IASB members will have access to valuable, data-driven insights to address critical challenges like resource optimization, personnel retention, and student intervention planning, ultimately driving better outcomes for schools across Illinois.

About Munetrix & SchoolData Solutions:

Munetrix and SchoolData Solutions help school districts to make data-informed decisions with their powerful combination of financial tools and academic dashboards. Featuring real-time, actionable insights into finances, operations, and student performance, these combined platforms help simplify compliance, enhance transparency, and support student achievement. Learn more at www.munetrix.com.

About IASA:

The Illinois Association of School Administrators is the state's premier advocacy organization for school administrators with nearly 1,750 members and a history of promoting excellence in education dating back to 1946. The guiding principles of the IASA are expressed by its vision of "Maximum Educational Success for all Students," and its mission statement, "To support school leaders in the pursuit of educational excellence through continued school improvement. Learn more at www.iasaedu.org.

About IASB:

The Illinois Association of School Boards is a voluntary organization of local boards of education dedicated, since 1913, to strengthening public schools through local citizen control. Through its vision for excellence in local school board governance supporting quality public education, IASB offers many tools and services to member school boards. This includes premier training experiences; networking opportunities for mutual support; valuable benefits, pooled services, information, and expertise; advocacy on behalf of public education; and a platform for a strong collective voice on common interests and concerns. Learn more at www.iasb.com.

Press Contacts:

Taylor Lynch

Munetrix

517-375-8949

[email protected]

Jason Nevel

IASA

[email protected]

Kara Kienzler

IASB

[email protected]

SOURCE Munetrix