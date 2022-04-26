Munetrix Acquires Dynamo Metrics Inc.

Acquisition unites complementary expertise and technology to address analytics needs of economic and community development departments, and school districts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munetrix today announces the acquisition of Dynamo Metrics Inc. a leading provider of planning and analytics software for government and public sector customers. Munetrix is a SaaS provider of performance analytics solutions to municipal and education customers, delivering insights into financial forecasting, benchmarking, transparency, and student and teacher performance. This acquisition is Munetrix' first add-on acquisition since its investment by Essex Bay Capital in September 2021.

Dynamo Metrics provides software that delivers insights about neighborhood health that helps municipalities target, maximize and communicate the impact their work has on the community, down to the parcel level, adding a more granular level of specificity to the data and insights Munetrix delivers.

Yash Singh, Partner at Essex Bay, said, "Dynamo Metrics is the first of several acquisitions and partnerships we intend to make as we scale the Munetrix platform to become the leading provider of performance analytics to public sector customers."

Munetrix provides school districts, educators and administrators cloud-based performance analytics and data visualization tools that range from academic achievement, budget and finance to personnel management, team collaboration and asset management solutions.

Buzz Brown, CEO of Munetrix said, "Dynamo Metrics provides a distinct but complementary solution set and domain expertise that will enhance what we can offer communities we serve. Dynamo Metrics shares our mission of making data-driven governance easy, so communities can better communicate with their constituents, delivering a culture of community through trust, transparency and compliance."

Dynamo Metrics Co-Founders Nigel Griswold and Ben Calnin founded the company on the premise that better data drives better decision making. For over a decade, they've worked with local governments to deliver metrics, insights, and reports that demonstrate impact, increase collaboration, and support strategic decision making. They will join the Munetrix leadership team. Nigel and Ben said, "Partnering with Munetrix will allow us to accelerate growth and better serve our customers, through a broader platform and enhanced resources and investment."

About Essex Bay Capital Essex Bay invests in small to mid-sized private companies, partnering with management to accelerate growth. We target platform companies of $1-10M EBITDA at close, or $1-10M ARR for SaaS businesses. With 20+ years of investing experience, and 70+ completed acquisitions, our team brings more than just capital to the equation. We are long-term investors, focused on creating sustainable value. We build companies, organically and through add-on acquisitions to become market leaders. Partnership and alignment are at the core of everything we do. We pride ourselves on being transparent and supportive with resources, insight and expertise to create win-win opportunities for our partners.

About Munetrix

Munetrix, among the nation's largest aggregators of municipal and school district data, promotes municipal wellness and sustainability through its cloud-based data management tools and proprietary performance analytics applications. In partnering with Munetrix, municipalities and school districts are able to manage their data and access cost-effective products and advisory services to make meaningful and reliable budgets, financial projections, academic achievement metrics, trend reports and better-informed forward-looking decisions. Over 300 clients Nationwide use Munetrix to make informed financial and business decisions and improve student success.

About Dynamo Metrics

Dynamo Metrics builds planning, analytics, and reporting software for governments and public sector partners. Our unique software gives local governments an unprecedented ability to use public data to make strategic decisions, demonstrate impact, and collaborate with stakeholders. Our user-friendly platform is designed specifically for local officials and staff and is powered by advanced data science and economic modeling.

