Munetrix Announces Release of Early Warning Module for School Districts

New Solution Empowers School Administrators and Educators to Identify and Support At-Risk Students Early

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Munetrix, a performance analytics platform serving K-12 school districts, has announced the release of an all-new solution in the company's Enterprise Platform for Schools: the Munetrix Early Warning Module.

Built as an extension to the company's Academic Module, the Early Warning Module empowers Curriculum Directors, Education Specialists, Data Coaches, Counselors, and Teachers to identify and support at-risk students early, so that potential obstacles to student achievement can be intervened as early as possible.

A dashboard view showing all student risk data in one-place. Users can drill in for more information.

The Early Warning Module gives educators a collection of data dashboards to proactively target interventions early and to change the trajectory of student outcomes, including the ability to access grades, discipline, attendance, and assessment data for each of their students. Student's risk is monitored, identified and presented in real time, all in one-place. Educators can seamlessly go from understanding data to allocating resources as needed.

"The Early Warning Module equips school districts with a tool to know who needs support and when they need it," said Munetrix CEO Ginny Norton. "The module gives education decision-makers a suite of visual dashboards to identify students who are at risk of not meeting important academic goals to help them get back on track with timely and impactful interventions."

The Early Warning Module was developed to facilitate risk assessment, detection, and calculation, giving insights into steps educators, administrators and counselors can take to mitigate factors that contribute to gaps in student achievement. Easy-to-interpret data is presented numerically and visually, providing school districts an efficient way to implement proactive solutions.

"Not only do we feel strongly about supporting a district's ability to serve the whole student, we are committed to partnering with school systems to serve the whole district, throughout the entire educational journey of each and every student within it," Norton adds.

About Munetrix

Munetrix is a leader in data visualization and performance analytics solutions for school districts across the country to provide real-time, actionable insights on academic, operational, and fiscal performance. Munetrix partners with school districts to manage their data and access cost-effective solutions and services to deliver visibility into academic performance and district fiscal health. Learn more at www.munetrix.com.

