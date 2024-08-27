Munetrix Completes Merger with Washington-Based SchoolData Solutions

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Munetrix, a leading provider of performance analytics solutions for K-12 schools, is proud to announce its merger with SchoolData Solutions, a premier education technology company known for its innovative data tools and software solutions. This merger is set to strengthen the position of Munetrix as a leader in the education data sector, offering a broader range of tools and resources to school districts nationwide.

With this merger, Munetrix and School Data will be able to offer an expanded suite of solutions, designed to support school administrators, teachers, and district leaders in improving academic outcomes for students. In addition to a core focus on integrating academic, assessment and behavioral data sets to inform decision making, the combined business also provides leading modules in career & college planning, human resources, and financial management.

"We are thrilled to welcome SchoolData Solutions into the Munetrix family," said Ginny Norton, CEO of Munetrix. "Their cutting-edge platform complements our existing offerings, and together we will be able to expand our market reach and accelerate the development of new tools that will enable meaningful impact in education nationwide."

"Merging SchoolData Solutions and Munetrix combines two highly complementary product offerings and teams, which enables us to better serve customers and extend our reach nationwide," said Joe Tansy, SchoolData Solutions President.

Munetrix and SchoolData Solutions will continue to operate under their respective brands and platforms, ensuring a smooth transition for all customers and offering them additional capabilities at the right time for each customer.

About Munetrix:

Built by a team of educators and data scientists, the Munetrix data-as-a-service platform combines disparate District/School data with publicly available K-12 data to provide real-time, actionable insights on academic, operational, and fiscal performance to support improvements in student achievement and district outcomes. Learn more at www.munetrix.com.

About SchoolData Solutions:

SchoolData Solutions is a leading provider of education technology solutions, offering a range of tools designed to enhance student performance tracking, policy analysis, and school district management. With a focus on innovation and ease of use, SchoolData Solutions serves school districts across the United States, helping teachers and administrators make data-driven decisions that improve outcomes. Learn more at www.schooldata.net.

Press Contact:

Taylor Lynch

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 517-375-8949

Website: www.munetrix.com

SOURCE Munetrix