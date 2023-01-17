Munetrix Names Ginny Norton Chief Executive Officer

Munetrix appoints CEO with track record of growing EdTech SaaS business

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Munetrix, a leading data analytics solutions provider serving school districts, municipalities, and other public-sector entities nationwide, announces that Ginny Norton joins the company as Chief Executive Officer. Norton began her position on January 3rd, following a successful tenure at Hatch Early Learning, a leading provider of early learning technology. Munetrix Co-Founder Buzz Brown will remain in a leadership role with the company, moving to its Board of Directors in the capacity of Chairman.

Norton brings a wealth of experience in the K-12 EdTech industry as a business and commercial leader and innovator. Serving most recently as President since 2007, Norton joined Hatch in 1992, launching a career trajectory that included roles as National Sales Director and Vice President of Revenue, a position she led for nearly 10 years before being named President. During her leadership tenure, Norton spearheaded the company's business model transformation to improve revenue predictability, an initiative that entailed transforming the business model from physical goods distribution to a subscription business model and led the execution of a product innovation strategy that captured 12% market share of the publicly funded early childhood market with 36 months of launch.

Franklin Foster, Partner at Essex Bay Capital, said: "Ginny is an industry-recognized visionary and thought leader. She has a demonstrated track record of driving growth and creating value, and her commercial and product knowledge makes her an ideal partner for Munetrix's customers. Together with Ginny, we are looking forward to scaling Munetrix organically and through acquisitions. We thank Buzz for leading the company in its growth journey and look forward to partnering with him in as Chairman of the Board."

"I have spent my entire career focused on how innovation can create a lasting effect on education and student outcomes," Norton says, "and I am excited to apply those passions and acquired insights to help lead Munetrix forward in its next phase of growth. Munetrix's shared passion for elevating outcomes for education and local governments customers are obvious and established, and I am excited to embark on this new challenge and advance Munetrix's mission alongside its talented and committed team."

Named a Finalist for EdTech Digest's 2022 "Visionary Leader" Award, Norton earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Richmond University, and was a four-year scholarship athlete. She gives back to the EdTech community by serving as a volunteer mentor with Promise Venture Studios.

About Munetrix

Auburn Hills, Mich.-based Munetrix is among the nation's largest providers of data visualization and performance analytics solutions for school districts and municipalities across the country. In partnering with Munetrix, school districts and municipalities are able to manage their data and access cost-effective products and advisory services to make meaningful and reliable budgets, financial projections, academic achievement metrics, trend reports and better-informed forward-looking decisions. The growing suite of solutions provides schools, districts, municipalities and other public-sector entities innovative cloud-based data management tools and proprietary performance management applications that range from academic achievement, budget and finance to personnel management, neighborhood intelligence, team collaboration and asset management solutions. Learn more at www.munetrix.com .

About Essex Bay Capital

Essex Bay invests in small to mid-sized private companies, partnering with management to accelerate growth. Founded in 2021, the firm targets platform companies of $1-10M EBITDA at close, or $1-10M ARR for SaaS businesses. With 20+ years of investing experience, and 70+ completed acquisitions, the Essex Bay team brings proficiency in building companies organically and through acquisitions to create sustainable value. Learn more at essexbay.com.

