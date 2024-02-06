Munetrix Recognized as a GovTech 100 Company for the Ninth Consecutive Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Munetrix, a leading performance analytics solution for state and local governments, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious GovTech 100 list for 2024, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has earned this honor. The GovTech 100, an annual list compiled by Government Technology, showcases the top 100 companies making significant contributions to the public sector across the United States.

Since its first appearance on the list in 2016, Munetrix has consistently demonstrated its commitment to enhancing government transparency and efficiency through innovative technology solutions. Munetrix is instrumental in assisting governmental organizations boost their quality of services, optimize their processes, and refine their decision-making capabilities. The full GovTech 100 list for 2024 is available at www.govtech.com/100.

Ginny Norton, CEO of Munetrix, took pride in the company's continued recognition, stating, "Being named to the GovTech 100 list for the ninth year in a row is not only an honor but a testament to our team's dedication to serving municipalities with the tools they need for greater transparency and effectiveness."

The GovTech sector has seen significant growth and innovation, driven by new startups, strategic partnerships, and mergers. "We're witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector," said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Government Technology. "The industry's resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology's role in solving the most complex government challenges. The 2024 GovTech 100 exemplifies this market energy."

About Munetrix:
Munetrix is a leading provider of data analytics and transparency solutions for state and local governments. With a focus on delivering user-friendly, scalable, and impactful tools, Munetrix helps public sector entities streamline operations, improve decision-making, and enhance service delivery to their communities.

