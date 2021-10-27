Municipal Court Cuts Ribbon to Officially Open Franklin County's Most Holistic Drop-In Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three Franklin County Municipal Court Judges joined Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin and Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor to cut a ceremonial ribbon officially launching the Court's MARCH Program Center, a new national model for an onsite drop-in center offering a remarkable array of services to ANY resident of Franklin County struggling with challenges to their health, well-being & quality of life.

MARCH Program

The MARCH Program Center unites 15 service providers under one roof for unparalleled access to individuals in need of:

Medication Assisted Treatment

Referral to Treatment Providers (alcohol/drug & mental health)

Direct Linkage to Detox Services, Bio/Psycho/Social Assessments

Assistance With Applying For Cash, Food, & Insurance Assistance

Screening & Referral to Residential Treatment Services/Sober Housing

Linkage & Enrollment Into Employment Readiness & Resource Programs

Community Needs Assessments

Direct Linkage to The Self-Help Resource Center For Assistance With Evictions, Record Sealing & Driver's License Issues.

According to Municipal Court Judge Eileen Paley, a driving force behind the Center's fruition, "MARCH was envisioned to provide recovery resources and services that would help address the devastating addiction crisis occurring in our nation. Then we were hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought forth the significant housing, employment, and health and wellness needs in our community. So, the MARCH Program was re-tooled to include a network of providers offering a variety of services to benefit our community."

MARCH Program visionary, Municipal Judge James O'Grady, lauded the MARCH Program service providers; "The MARCH Program and community partners did not close or diminish during COVID when supportive services were needed most. Instead, they adjusted their processes to ensure they were available in that time of great need.

We continue to grow our network of providers with the hope for a brighter future. When government and social services collaborate and share a common desire to reduce the risk of people getting lost in "The System" leaving no person or family behind with unmet basic needs, we can transform our community."

The MARCH Program Center is located on the sixth floor of the Franklin County Municipal Court Building at 337 South High Street in downtown Columbus, Ohio.

