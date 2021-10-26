Municipal Court Launches Franklin County's Most Wholistic Drop-In Center

Offering a remarkable array of services to any resident of Franklin County struggling with challenges to their health, well-being & quality of life.

News provided by

The Franklin County Municipal Court

Oct 26, 2021, 10:16 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Continue Reading
Here's your invitation to the MARCH Program Launch Event & Press Conference This Wednesday, October 27th @ 2:00 PM @ 375 S. High St. 6th Floor
Here's your invitation to the MARCH Program Launch Event & Press Conference This Wednesday, October 27th @ 2:00 PM @ 375 S. High St. 6th Floor

WHAT:

A Media Event, Ribbon-Cutting & Press Conference to launch the Municipal Court's MARCH Program: A new national model for an onsite drop-in center that's open to ANY individual seeking:

  • Medication Assisted Treatment
  • Referral to Treatment Providers (alcohol/drug & mental health)
  • Direct Linkage to Detox Services, Bio/Psycho/Social Assessments
  • Assistance With Applying For Cash, Food, & Insurance Assistance
  • Screening & Referral to Residential Treatment Services/Sober Housing
  • Linkage & Enrollment Into Employment Readiness & Resource Programs
  • Community Needs Assessments
  • Direct Linkage to The Self-Help Resource Center For Assistance With Evictions, Record Sealing & Driver's License Issues.

WHO:

City Attorney Zach Klein 

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin 

Municipal Court Judge Ted Barrows 

City Councilmember Shayla Favor
Municipal Judge Eileen Paley
Municipal Judge James O'Grady



WHEN &

WHERE:

Wednesday, October 27th  

2:00 to 3:00 PM  

Franklin County Municipal Court Building
6th Floor / 375 South High Street



WHY:

 

Speaking Program Featuring MARCH Program Leaders Noted Above & MARCH Clients In Courtroom 6D

Ribbon-Cutting With March Leaders Outside 6th Floor MARCH Program Center

Press Conference / Availability With MARCH Leaders & MARCH Clients After Brief Ribbon-Cutting In 6D

Contact:  Jay Dascenzo                                                                                                  
Public Information Consultant
614-579-6906    
[email protected]

SOURCE The Franklin County Municipal Court