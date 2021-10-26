Municipal Court Launches Franklin County's Most Wholistic Drop-In Center

WHAT:

A Media Event, Ribbon-Cutting & Press Conference to launch the Municipal Court's MARCH Program: A new national model for an onsite drop-in center that's open to ANY individual seeking: Medication Assisted Treatment

Referral to Treatment Providers (alcohol/drug & mental health)

Direct Linkage to Detox Services, Bio/Psycho/Social Assessments

Assistance With Applying For Cash, Food, & Insurance Assistance

Screening & Referral to Residential Treatment Services/Sober Housing

Linkage & Enrollment Into Employment Readiness & Resource Programs

Community Needs Assessments

Direct Linkage to The Self-Help Resource Center For Assistance With Evictions, Record Sealing & Driver's License Issues.