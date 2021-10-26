Municipal Court Launches Franklin County's Most Wholistic Drop-In Center

Oct 26, 2021, 10:16 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
A Media Event, Ribbon-Cutting & Press Conference to launch the Municipal Court's MARCH Program: A new national model for an onsite drop-in center that's open to ANY individual seeking:
|
WHO:
|
City Attorney Zach Klein
Sheriff Dallas Baldwin
Municipal Court Judge Ted Barrows
|
City Councilmember Shayla Favor
|
WHEN &
WHERE:
|
Wednesday, October 27th
2:00 to 3:00 PM
|
Franklin County Municipal Court Building
|
WHY:
|
Speaking Program Featuring MARCH Program Leaders Noted Above & MARCH Clients In Courtroom 6D
Ribbon-Cutting With March Leaders Outside 6th Floor MARCH Program Center
Press Conference / Availability With MARCH Leaders & MARCH Clients After Brief Ribbon-Cutting In 6D
Contact: Jay Dascenzo
Public Information Consultant
614-579-6906
[email protected]
SOURCE The Franklin County Municipal Court
Share this article