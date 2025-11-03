Municipal Credit Union Named a Great Place to Work® for the Second Consecutive Year

External recognition highlights MCU's continued commitment to employee engagement, wellness, and an inclusive workplace culture.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Credit Union (MCU), New York City's largest and oldest credit union, has once again been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, earning the prestigious certification for the second year in a row.

The Great Place to Work® designation is a rigorous process that evaluates an organization's benefits, culture, and employee experience through an in-depth review and an anonymous survey sent to all employees. This year, MCU's survey results show meaningful gains, underscoring its ongoing commitment to strengthening employee engagement and satisfaction.

"Our renewed certification as a Great Place to Work is more than just an award. It's validation of the culture we're building together," said Kyle Markland, President and CEO of Municipal Credit Union. "Earning this recognition again reflects the continued momentum of our team and the pride we take in creating a supportive, inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive."

This latest recognition follows MCU's recent achievements, including its second consecutive Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® certification, as well as receiving a Cigna Healthy Workforce Bronze Award and Ragan's Workplace Wellness Award for its innovative employee wellness initiatives.

Toni-Ann Sforza, Chief Operating Officer, added, "Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we're proud that this certification reflects their voices. It's incredibly rewarding to see that employees feel more engaged and supported than ever before. Our focus on wellness, growth, and belonging will continue to guide how we invest in our team and build on this success."

MCU's comprehensive benefits, professional development programs, and wellness initiatives underscore its commitment to creating a workplace where employees can grow personally and professionally, and where they feel truly valued.

To learn more about MCU's career opportunities and workplace culture, visit www.nymcu.org/careers .

About Municipal Credit Union

Established in 1916 in New York City, Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York. By providing a full range of financial services to municipal employees, police officers, firefighters, teachers, health care workers, and others, MCU has grown to $4.62 billion in assets and to over 630,000 members. Today, MCU membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in New York City. MCU is an equal opportunity lender and deposits are insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration. To learn more, visit nymcu.org.

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

