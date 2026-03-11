Municipal Data & Power Launches Global Data & Energy Infrastructure Platform Following Approval of Two Initial AI Data Centers with Power Grids in Nigeria - Preps RFP for MDP USA Factory and Micro Power Grid Sites

MDP Advances $90 Billion New York State Green Energy Bond Data & Power Projects Initiative and Invites Strategic Partnerships with Private, Institutional and Sovereign Wealth Infrastructure Investors and Global Technology Partners

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Data & Power (MDP), a U.S.-based real estate and infrastructure developer consortium focused on next-generation data centers, resilient power systems and community economic development, today announced the launch of its global data and energy infrastructure platform following approval of the first two of six planned AI and hyperscale data centers (72MW) in Nigeria located within a major international free trade zone.

The initial facilities will include integrated micro-power grid systems (200MW) designed to support high-performance AI compute, enterprise cloud platforms, and national digital infrastructure. The development represents the first phase of a broader multibillion-dollar infrastructure program expected to expand across strategic national and global markets over the coming decade.

MDP is now starting to formalize equity and debt partnerships as they are in the pre-development phase, with operations targeted for 2028. The facilities will anchor a larger mixed-use Dubai inspired municipal infrastructure free trade zone city development partnership that integrates residential and commercial districts, arts, cultural and entertainment districts, hotels and conference center with sports infrastructure and is set to become one of the most secured and technologically advanced next-generation telecommunication smart/autonomous cities in the world.

The project also includes development of a major terrestrial fiber corridor linking national infrastructure into a large Africa cable system, expanding high-capacity digital connectivity across Nigeria and into the broader African continent. MDP leadership aligns with the current U.S. policy to invest first Africa with emphasis expanding economic partnerships across the continent through infrastructure investment, technology deployment, manufacturing and energy development with our partners.

MDP confirmed that it has initiated strategic discussions with leading global technology companies, including Nvidia regarding AI compute infrastructure and is positioning the facilities to serve enterprise, technology, government, and service industry clients seeking large-scale compute capacity. The company has started outreach and expects to begin onboarding off-takers and customers following completion of operational protocols.

In parallel with its international infrastructure strategy, the company also announced preparations for a proposed $90 billion New York State Green Energy Bond Project(s) initiative designed to support large-scale data infrastructure, distributed micro-power grid development, and community reinvestment across the state.

The proposed financing structure allocates $30 billion each to data centers, advanced micro-power grids, and economic development initiatives, supporting investments in infrastructure modernization, housing, business start-ups, manufacturing, community economic development projects, transportation systems including the MTA, job creation, and education initiatives.

Unlike traditional development models that rely primarily on tax incentives, MDP's framework proposes a public-private partnership structure in which state and municipal partners retain significant ownership and profit participation in major infrastructure assets, creating long-term revenue streams for public municipalities and local communities.

Each of New York City's five boroughs, including the Harlem Renaissance District Initiative, would receive approximately $1 billion in development funding under the proposal. Additional counties—including Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, Albany, Buffalo, and Syracuse—could receive $100 million to $1 billion for expansion initiatives based on metrics. Remaining capital would support statewide projects, infrastructure modernization, and energy resilience.

Through the new Special Industrial District (SID) model, MDP will separate high-capacity AI data center power demand from residential and commercial utility systems, ensuring that large-scale computing infrastructure does not increase costs for households or small businesses according to the architect and supply chain expert Henry Whitlow, CEO of MDP.

The initiative also addresses national security concerns identified in the U.S. VAST Report regarding vulnerabilities in the country's electrical grid—particularly across the Northeast. MDP's distributed micro-power grid architecture is designed to strengthen grid resilience while expanding energy and compute capacity for the rapidly growing AI economy.

As part of its national infrastructure rollout, MDP will also issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) inviting U.S. cities, counties, and states to host one of five planned MDP micro-power grid manufacturing facilities and power grid sites. Each location is expected to generate 600 to 700 livable-wage jobs supported by workforce housing and community-centered development.

"MDP is building a long-term infrastructure platform that integrates data, energy, and economic development to support the next era of global digital growth," said Sir J.T. Thompson, President and Chairman of Municipal Data & Power a real estate owner, operator developer who also serves as chairman of The Harlem Arts Alliance. "Our objective is to create scalable infrastructure that strengthens national energy security while allowing governments and communities to participate directly in the economic value created by the AI economy."

Municipal Data & Power is currently seeking aligned strategic partners including private equity, sovereign wealth funds, institutional infrastructure investors, development finance institutions, commercial lenders, engineering and construction firms, technology providers, and long-term data center off-takers and clients to participate in the company's expanding global platform.

