Municipal Solid Waste Market: Segmentation by Disposal method (landfill, incineration, recycling, open dump, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global municipal solid waste market as a part of the global municipal environmental and facilities services market within the global industrial market.

Municipal Solid Waste Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of municipal solid waste is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Vendor Insights

The municipal solid waste market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the municipal solid waste market, including some of the vendors such as Biffa Plc, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Republic Services Inc., Sofina SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the municipal solid waste market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Biffa Plc. - Offers services for municipal solid waste management such as household waste and recycling collections, street cleansing, and other waste services.

Offers services for municipal solid waste management such as household waste and recycling collections, street cleansing, and other waste services. China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. - Offers solutions for municipal solid waste management such as Waste-to-energy projects, Methane-to-energy projects, leachate treatment projects, and many more.

Offers solutions for municipal solid waste management such as Waste-to-energy projects, Methane-to-energy projects, leachate treatment projects, and many more. Clean Harbors Inc. - Offers services for municipal solid waste management such as waste disposable services and total waste management services.

Geographical Highlights

The municipal solid waste market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for municipal solid waste management market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

MSW generation has risen quickly in nations like China, Japan, and India, owing to rapid urbanization and rising GDP. China is anticipated to create 100 percent more MSW than the United States by 2030, according to the World Bank. As a result, there is a greater need in the region for proper and efficient MSW management.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany are the key market for the municipal solid waste market in APAC, owing to the favorable government initiatives for waste management in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Municipal Solid Waste Key Market Drivers:

Increasing need to reduce risk of growing environmental pollution

MSW is described as waste made up of goods that are used every day, such as appliances, product packaging, food scraps, and newspapers. Waste comes from a variety of places, including residential areas, institutions, restaurants, and other businesses. Toxic chemicals in most of these waste products can leak into the soil and harm groundwater. This can hurt plants, animals, and humans. Cadmium, lead, mercury, chromium, and other metals can also be found in electronic waste, posing a substantial environmental risk.

Municipal Solid Waste Key Market Trends:

The rising popularity of integrated waste management system

The IWMS' principal analytical framework was created for UN-Solid Habitat's Waste Management in the World's Cities project in 2010. The framework is made up of two notions that overlap: physical elements, often known as elements, and governance systems. The elements provide infrastructure for solid waste management, including garbage collection, treatment, and disposal, as well as the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, and recycle). IWMS combines the advantages of a variety of waste treatment systems. Unlike the utilization of independent technologies, this results in synergy. As a result, IWMS is becoming more widely used around the world.

Municipal Solid Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 44.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Biffa Plc, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Republic Services Inc., Sofina SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

