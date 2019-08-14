Municode and MyGov Announce Strategic Partnership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Municode, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, announced a partnership with MyGov, a leader in cloud-based productivity and civic engagement solutions for the public works industry, today. MyGov's cutting-edge solutions empower local governments to deliver superior citizen service through the management of permitting, code enforcement, licensing, work orders and more.

Eric Grant, President and CEO of Municode said, "By partnering with MyGov, our customers will now have access to an all-in-one, civic management ecosystem bringing together best in class tools in the areas of website design, code enforcement, permitting, business license management, asset management, work order workflow, electronic plan review and, of course, municipal codes of ordinances."

"MyGov takes seriously the goals of making technology easy and caring for clients by providing excellent software coupled with an exceptional experience of implementation, training and support. Municode's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to serve local government and their communities" said Steve Burnsworth, MyGov's President and CEO.

To kick off this partnership, we will be co-hosting a series of free educational webinars for local governments. The first webinar topic will be real-world advice on modernizing municipal workflow and service processes. It will be held on Wednesday, September 11th at 2pm Eastern. To learn more visit www.municode.com. Click here to register.

For over 65 years, Municode has connected municipalities with their communities by providing solutions that enable them to complete the Circle of Governance. The Municode community consists of over 4,000 municipalities across the nation that have access to the only platform capable of seamlessly unifying your agendas, meetings, websites and municipal codes of ordinances.

Whether the need is in Community Development, Building Services, Public Works, Code Enforcement or Business Administration, MyGov provides an integrated software solution to help build and maintain prospering communities and economies. The MyGov Portfolio is built from the users perspective and provides for seamless integration between MyGov and other software. Suited for both small and large agencies, MyGov is currently helping agencies in twenty five states from Alaska to New York and North Dakota to Texas.

