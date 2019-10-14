Municode Embraces ADA Accessibility by Partnering With 3Play Media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Municode, a leading provider of website design for municipalities, announced a partnership with video accessibility company 3Play Media on Wednesday. Municode believes in partnering with industry leaders to provide the best possible suite of solutions for its clientele. 3Play Media provides captioning, transcription, and audio transitioning for web video.

When looking at options to increase ADA compliance, Municode CEO Eric Grant was struck by a 3Play Media customer who said, "3Play Media doesn't just view us as a number. They treat us like real partners. They listen to our concerns and take the steps necessary to provide us with the very best product possible. As a city employee, who has ADA issues myself, this means the world to me."

Josh Miller, Co-CEO of 3Play Media said, "From the founding of the company, we've had a vision that one day, every video will be accessible for a variety of reasons and use cases. This partnership will ensure that we are on the forefront of making that a reality even faster."

Municode looks forward to offering 3Play Media's services to its clients. Strengthening Democracy is Municode's mission and 3Play Media's suite of services will help Municode take enormous strides in the area of ADA compliance, which will in turn, help Strengthen Democracy for as many as possible.

To kick off the partnership Municode will be hosting an educational webinar with 3Play Media.

3Play Media will be discussing a Quick Start to Accessibility.

You will learn:

The basics of how to make video accessible, searchable, and SEO-friendly.

Legal compliance.

The creation of closed captions and audio description.

And more!

To join, visit: https://bit.ly/2ljX0mK

About Municode

For over 65 years, Municode has connected municipalities with their communities by providing solutions that enable them to complete the Circle of Governance. The Municode community consists of over 4,000 municipalities across the nation that have access to the only platform capable of seamlessly unifying your agendas, meetings, websites and municipal codes of ordinances.

About 3Play Media

3Play Media provides closed captioning, transcription, and audio description to more than 5,000 customers including in higher education, enterprise, entertainment, and government. 3Play Media simplifies the process of making videos accessible through flexible APIs, integrations with video players and platforms, simple plugins, and a user-friendly online account system. Learn more at www.3playmedia.com.

