Municode Experiences Record Growth of its Meeting and Agenda Management Solution Over the Last Twelve Months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in May of 2018, Municode has experienced rapid adoption of its Meeting and Agenda Management Solution with over 100 municipalities across the country joining the Municode Meetings Team. The software streamlines the meeting process for small municipalities and robust state departments alike. Cities and organizations such as Cedar Park, TX, Tybee Island, GA, Paradise, CA and the Ohio Department of Insurance benefit from the 100% cloud based SAAS solution.

Municode Meetings offers governments an affordable way to save time and increase community access to important public meetings. When meeting and agenda management solutions first became available to local governments, the only options were expensive, onsite, server-based solutions that were extremely labor-intensive to set up and customize. Municode's cloud-based, SaaS solutions require no technical knowledge and little to no IT support, allowing for rapid and affordable implementation.

"Municode Meetings has given me that extra time we are all looking for," said Janet LeViner of Tybee Island, GA. "The interface is extremely user-friendly and has streamlined the process. I appreciate that updates can be done remotely and with ease."

Other clients have shared similar sentiments. The Town Clerk from the City of Paradise, CA recently commented, "Municode Meetings provides us an affordable, easy and effective way to streamline and automate our agenda process, saving us time and money."

"We are humbled that so many municipalities from across the nation have joined the Municode Meetings team," said Municode President & CEO, Eric Grant. "The key to Municode Meeting's success is simple…we have built a powerful, easy to use and affordable solution and put the entire Municode support team behind it. Municode has been here for over 65 years, and we will be here for 65 more."

For over 65 years, Municode has connected municipalities with their communities by providing solutions that enable them to complete the Circle of Governance. The Municode community consists of over 4,000 municipalities across the nation that have access to the only platform capable of seamlessly unifying your agendas, meetings, websites and municipal codes of ordinances.

