Municode Partners with Monsido to Streamline Web Accessibility for Over 4000 Municipalities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Municode, a leading provider of website design for municipalities, has partnered with Monsido, a leader in web governance solutions that enhance user experience. Municode believes in providing the best suite of solutions to its clientele through teaming up with industry leaders. Monsido allows clients to evaluate the accessibility of their website to help promote conformance to Title III of the ADA.

As a complete SaaS solution, Monsido is a scanning tool that sharply locates issues and gives thorough information on how to fix them. This will allow Municode to measure and monitor accessibility issues and provide a comprehensive web governance solution to maintain websites at the highest standard.

Jacob Riff, CEO of Monsido, said: "It is imperative that local governments achieve compliance with the regulations surrounding web accessibility and we're here to ease that process. Partnering with Municode will help us extend our solution to municipalities so that they can, in turn, provide the best service and user experience possible to their web users from all walks of life."

Municode, who has taken strides in web and ADA accessibility, understands the power of integrating solutions to seamlessly work together. Monsido will be available as a part of Municode's municipal web design solution.

Municode President and CEO, Eric Grant, said: "Our partnership with Monsido ensures we are furthering our commitment to ADA compliance. We believe in better serving our clients not because we have to but because it is the right thing to do."

To kick off the partnership Municode will be co-hosting a free educational webinar with Monsido covering website management and WCAG compliance.

The webinar will be available on the following dates:

Thursday, November 14th at 2:00 pm, Eastern Time

at Friday, November 15th at 12:00 pm, Eastern Time

To register for the webinar, visit: https://municode.zoom.us/webinar/register/5915706427903/WN_Y-mN7lhbT0uVgATZNERqig

About Municode

For over 65 years, Municode has connected municipalities with their communities by providing solutions that enable them to complete the Circle of Governance. The Municode community consists of over 4,000 municipalities across the nation that have access to the only platform capable of seamlessly unifying your agendas, meetings, websites and municipal codes of ordinances.

About Monsido

Monsido is a fast-growing software company founded in 2014 that provides a one-stop web governance solution designed to give website visitors a superior browsing experience. Our time-saving auditing tool provides accurate and insightful information that helps organizations work with confidence to identify accessibility and quality assurance issues. This enables them to optimize their online presence and ensure compliance with legal requirements. Monsido has offices in the United States, Australia and Denmark. For more information, visit www.monsido.com.

