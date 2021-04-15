MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs Wins APEX Award and Adds Partners Nationwide

DURANGO, Colo., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful collaboration with the Colorado Department of Revenue, MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs is proud to have developed the award-winning Sales and Use Tax System (SUTS) which received the Colorado APEX Award for 2021 Project of the Year. Bolstering the company mission of providing outstanding software solutions with the highest level of support in the industry, this award acknowledges a decade of innovation. Clients of MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs benefit from state-level vetted software and security to manage their unique needs.

When asked about the company's recent success, MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs CEO and founder, Erin Neer, stated, "We're honored to be the trusted software provider for communities of all sizes throughout the United States. Our partnership with the Colorado Department of Revenue and acknowledgment of success with the APEX award is a testament to the company's hard work. As we continue to grow, our commitment to providing a superior level of support is greater than ever. As we look back on our company development over the last ten years, our vision to deliver streamlined solutions has led us to become an industry leader."

Three jurisdictions recently joined the fast-growing list of communities to select MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs for their compliance, registration and tax collection needs. Washington, D.C., Glynn County, Georgia and Albuquerque, New Mexico are the latest communities to partner with the Colorado-based software company. Once live in the system, LODGINGRevs will provide these communities with short-term rental compliance and online registration. In addition, all three jurisdictions will also be able to provide their community with a 24/7 bilingual complaint hotline to help monitor non-emergency complaints about local short-term rentals.

Communities across the nation continue to choose MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs solutions to accelerate the effectiveness of their compliance, registration and tax collection. With a system that enables efficiencies to increase at a municipal, county and state level, the increase in compliance can have both economic benefits as well as community character benefits.

Founded in 2011, MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs automates business revenue collection, permitting and short-term rental compliance for jurisdictions and states across the U.S. With extensive experience in municipal finance, MUNIRevs has revolutionized these processes for local governments. It is the trusted source for secure, paperless payment processing, helping cities and states eliminate approximately 95% of the manual data entry tasks. For more information, visit www.munirevs.com .

