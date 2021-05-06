MUNJOI World's First Sustainable 4-in-1 Plant-Based Footwear Buy Less Shoes - Create Less Waste

The inspiration behind MUNJOI is Patrick Hogan, a young, talented and highly respected American footwear designer who has created global, performance sneakers for New Balance, Saucony and more.

"By creating less footwear, together we create less waste. Be stylish and comfortable while helping to save the planet."

"I could walk outside on any given day and count the number of shoes that I've designed on the feet of people walking by. I realized that I was playing a pretty big role in the process and I should be using my talents to do a better job at helping combat pollution."

Footwear Designer turned Inventor/Entrepreneur was born.

"Munjoi's mission is simple: save the environment by creating less waste, save money by purchasing less, and save space by living with and packing less," Hogan said. "My inspiration was sustainability, innovation and ultimate versatility. Create simple designs that are minimal and timeless."

All-Dai, the plant-based shoe adjusting to daily needs and climates by easily converting into four adaptable footwear styles:

Sneaker Backless mule Sandal slide Open toe sneaker

All-Dai Features:

Vegan/Plant-based materials

Climate Neutral

Bio-based Foam cushioning derived from Algae and Sugarcane based EVA to reduce the foam's carbon footprint. Drainage holes in the sole for breathability and releasing moisture

Cotton and Hemp blended yarns are flat knit engineered for minimal waste

Total comfort

Lightweight and compact

Machine washable

Utility Patented

Minimally constructed shoe box made from recycled paper, soy-based ink and no glue

Performance: do anything and go anywhere

By Creating Less Footwear, Together We Create Less Waste

Coastal cool or van life; surfer vibe to climbing tribe; city sidewalks or just packing a weekend bag – life just got a whole lot lighter. Be stylish and comfortable while knowing you are doing something to help save the planet.

The All-Dai retails for $98; free US shipping; available in full and half sizes Womens 5 - 11.5 and Mens 7 – 14, in colors Black Sea, Natural and Sedona. Shop All-Dai: www.munjoi.com

MUNJOI, Inc., was founded in 2020 by American footwear designer Patrick Hogan. Headquarters are in Newburyport, MA. www.munjoi.com

