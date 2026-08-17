Munley Law Attorney Mackenzie Wilson Selected for AAJ's Leadership Academy

She was also elected as the New Lawyers Division Representative of the AAJ Board of Governors and received the Excellence Award for her work with the New Lawyers Division

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law personal injury attorney Mackenzie Wilson has recently been selected for the American Association for Justice's Leadership Academy.

The Leadership Academy offers leadership training to highly qualified AAJ members to help them become more effective leaders in their firms and within the legal profession. According to the AAJ, 80% of Leadership Academy graduates have served in either leadership roles within the AAJ or their state trial lawyer associations.

Personal Injury Attorney Mackenzie Wilson

In addition to her selection, Wilson was also elected as the New Lawyers Division representative of the AAJ Board of Governors. Wilson had previously held the position of Membership Committee Co-Chair for the New Lawyers Division. Wilson received the 2026 Excellence Award from the New Lawyers Division for her work as Membership Committee Co-Chair.

Wilson received the Above and Beyond Award from the AAJ in 2024 and was honored with the Excellence Award from the New Lawyers Division in 2025, 2023, and 2022. For the past two years, she has been named to the Best Lawyers: One to Watch list. Wilson was also named one of the Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Attorneys in Pennsylvania by the National Trial Lawyers Association. In 2025 she received the Lackawanna Bar Association's Exemplary Service Award.

Wilson focuses her practice on litigating wrongful death, truck crashes, medical negligence and product liability cases on behalf of victims with catastrophic injuries. She frequently appears in federal, state, and appellate courts throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The American Association for Justice is a nonprofit organization focused on protecting the civil justice system and victims' rights. The organization provides national advocacy, lobbying against tort reform, and legal resources for injury lawyers.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

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SOURCE Munley Law