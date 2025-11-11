Munley Law Earns Tier 1 Rankings From Best Law Firms® in 2026

SCRANTON, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce it has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® in five practice areas.

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Our personal injury lawyers have been listed in Best Lawyers in America® and Pennsylvania Super Lawyers® and have earned board certifications from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Munley Law received the following Regional Tier 1 rankings in the 2026 Best Law Firms® for Northeastern Pennsylvania:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Insurance Law

Earlier this year, nine of our personal injury attorneys were named to The 2026 Best Lawyers in America® list. Additionally, Mackenzie Wilson and Jack Cartwright were listed on the 2026 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® list.

Firms included in the 2026 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

According to Best Law Firms®, "Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation that law firms earn among other leading firms and lawyers."

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms. They have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Lindars

Marketing Manager

(570) 983-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Munley Law