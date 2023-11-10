Munley Law Ranked by Best Law Firms® in 2024

SCRANTON, Pa., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury attorneys at Munley Law are pleased to announce it has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® in four practice areas.

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Our lawyers have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned board certifications from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Munley Law received the following Regional Tier 1 rankings in the 2024 Best Law Firms® for Northeastern Pennsylvania:

  • Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
  • Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
  • Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Earlier this year, eight of our truck accident lawyers were named to The 2024 Best Lawyers in America® list. Additionally, Senior Partner Marion Munley was named "Lawyer of the Year" for Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Katie Nealon was listed in the 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® list.

Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

According to Best Law Firms®, "Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation that law firms earn among other leading firms and lawyers."

