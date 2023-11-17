Munley Law Sponsors the Scranton Santa Parade

SCRANTON, Pa., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that it is a grand sponsor for the 29th Annual Santa Parade, to be held on Saturday, November 18, in downtown Scranton.

The annual parade will feature hundreds of floats, bands, and holiday-themed balloons and ends with the arrival of Santa Claus riding in a horse-drawn carriage. The parade route begins on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Biden Street and will end on Courthouse Square.

Munley Law will be kicking off the event with its holiday-themed float inspired by the beloved television holiday classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas." The Munley Law team, dressed as the cartoon's characters, will be handing out candy canes to the crowd, as their children's chorus sings holiday carols —all while Charlie, Snoopy, and the gang ice skate aboard this magical float.

"Munley Law is thrilled to sponsor this annual holiday event to Scranton," says Munley Law Partner J. Christopher Munley. "The Santa Parade is a great way to kick off the holiday season and we are proud that we are able to help continue the tradition."

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

