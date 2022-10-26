Munley Law to Sponsor the Lackawanna Pro Bono Gala

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that it is a sponsor for the Lackawanna Pro Bono's 25th Anniversary Gala, to be held on Thursday, November 10, at the Scranton Cultural Center Ballroom.

The Lackawanna Pro Bono is a nonprofit organization that promotes equal access to justice for those living in Lackawanna County. Now in its 25th year, attorneys throughout Lackawanna County volunteer their time to provide free legal representation to those who are facing civil legal problems but do not have the funds to hire a lawyer.

Each year, the organization honors individuals who have made a significant difference in the community. This year's honorees will be Sahar M. Almasri, Attorney Michael J. McDonald, Ann K. Rink, and Dr. Marwan A. Wafa. Honorees will receive the Attorney Robert W. Munley Distinguished Service Award, named after Munley Law Founder, the late Robert W. Munley.

Tickets to attend Lackawanna Pro Bono's 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala in person are $150. Guests preferring to attend virtually via Zoom, can support the event and pick up a takeaway dinner prior to the event. All funds from this event will be used to help assist the most vulnerable in the community. Visit www.lackawannaprobono.com, or call 570-961-2714 for more information.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Wendy Lindars

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(570) 983-3860

SOURCE Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys