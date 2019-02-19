Muno-Vax Biotechnologies Developed Immuno-Uro Prostanorm to Promote Prostate Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The older men get, the more likely they will have prostate problems.

One in twelve men between the ages of 31-40 will have enlarged prostates. It becomes one in two between 51-60, and four of every five for those age 80 or more.

But Muno-Vax Biotechnologies has developed a new approach to promote good prostate health. Immuno-Uro Prostanorm is one of Muno-Vax's nutritional supplements being introduced to the American consumer this year.

The key difference between Immuno-Uro Prostanorm and other nutritional supplements is that it boosts the body's immune system to promote prostate health.

"Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, just like our other supplements, contains a potent immune booster to help keep the prostate healthy," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is located in Austin, Texas. "Our supplements all contain a harmless antigen that kicks the body's immune system into high gear."

Men, as they age, should be aware of some of the symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which can include a weak urinary stream, difficulty starting to urinate and getting up frequently during the night to pee.

"We developed our nutritional supplements to activate specific parts of the immune system to help people stay healthy," Dr. Raines said. "There are no other products on the market that compete with us."

Raines suggested that older men check out Immuno-Uro Prostanorm.

"This supplement can help keep the prostate gland healthy and free from infection," he added.

Bulgarian scientists with Natstim, Ltd., associated with the National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, developed these nutritional supplements based on the popular drug, Respivax.

Muno-Vax is certified by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), which are industry guidelines to ensure quality standards that minimize the risks involved in pharmaceutical production.

"We have supplements that can help people now," Dr. Raines said. "That is why we want to enter the U.S. market. Our goal is to help as many people as possible."

For more information about Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, which is the U.S. marketer and distributor for the supplements, call 512-990-1235.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Muno-Vax Biotechnologies