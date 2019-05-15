Muno-Vax Biotechnologies Immune Boosters Revolutionize Nutritional Supplements Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax Biotechnologies is revolutionizing the nutritional supplements industry with its immune boosters that help people with respiratory ailments, gingivitis and prostate health.

Each of Muno-Vax's supplements contains a harmless antigen that helps kickstart the body's immune system.

"We believe our offerings are different from other products on the market," said Dr. Beau Raines, CEO of the innovative company, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. "Our research and development team patterned them after the well-known drug, Respivax, which enhances the natural resistance to various infections."

Muno-Vax is rolling out four supplements in the United States in 2019.

Immuno De Oxy, which is ideal for elderly people and others with severely compromised immune systems and can only be used for three months

Respitim, which helps ward off colds and the flu

Dentavax, which helps prevent gingivitis

Immuno-Uro Prostanorm, which promotes prostate health

"We specifically chose to help people suffering from these ailments because they are so common," Dr. Raines said. "Everyone suffers from colds or the flu and many people have to deal with other respiratory ailments. Almost all men over 50 have to worry about prostate issues. They might as well take proactive measures to keep their prostates healthy."

Gingivitis is also a common oral hygiene problem. The CDC reports that half of American adults have mild, moderate or severe periodontitis.

"The truth is that if you don't take care of your oral health, gingivitis can cause many problems," said Dr. Raines. "Dentavax can help ensure your teeth and gums remain strong."

As for colds and flus, remember that just because winter is gone doesn't mean you will not catch a bug during the summer. Typically, children get five to seven colds a year while adults get two to three annually. Summer colds also can be worse than winter ones because they are caused by enterovirus infections, which entail more severe symptoms, including rashes.

Muno-Vax Biotechnologies markets and distributes the supplements for Natstim, Ltd., which manufactures the products in Belgium. For more information about Muno-Vax Biotechnologies, call 512-990-1235.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Muno-Vax Biotechnologies